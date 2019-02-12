Search

FA charge Norwich and Ipswich with misconduct following angry derby scenes at Carrow Road

12 February, 2019 - 18:08
It was certainly a feisty affair as Norwich City beat Ipswich Town at Carrow Road, in the 107th East Anglian derby. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

It was certainly a feisty affair as Norwich City beat Ipswich Town at Carrow Road, in the 107th East Anglian derby. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

The Football Association have charged Norwich City and Ipswich Town with misconduct following Sunday’s angry scenes during the East Anglian derby at Carrow Road – as well as Blues boss Paul Lambert individually.

Players and coaches of both teams clashed shortly before half-time of City’s 3-0 win, following a bad tackle on Max Aarons from Ipswich midfielder Jon Nolan.

There was another flashpoint late on following a poor tackle from Flynn Downes on Canaries midfielder Emi Buendia, as the Tractor Boys struggled to contain the Championship leaders.

“Norwich City and Ipswich Town have been charged following their EFL Championship fixture on Sunday,” the FA statement begins.

“It is alleged that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during both the 45th and 90th minutes, as well as their officials in the 45th minute.

“In addition, Paul Lambert has also been charged with misconduct in relation to his behaviour in the 45th minute. Both clubs and Mr Lambert have until 6pm on February 15, 2019 to respond to the charge.”

The charges continue a busy day of post-derby ramifications, with reports emerging that Lambert wants to complain about the Carrow Road steward who restrained him during the first flashpoint, which saw him sent to the stands, as well as City’s head of performance Chris Domogalla.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke sought to calm matters at his pre-match press conference at lunchtime though, ahead of his promotion-chasing team’s game at Preston on Wednesday night, calling for Lambert to not be punished.

MORE: Farke rises above Lambert’s agitation by calling for Town boss to go unpunished – and explains THAT wink

However, former City manager Lambert then stirred the pot further with some controversial comments about the Norwich coaching staff, ahead of his rock-bottom side’s home game with play-off chasing Derby County tomorrow night.

With both clubs now having until 6pm on Friday to respond, any punishments for the ugly scenes are likely to not be confirmed until next week.


