Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Opinion

Experience of Klose and Zimmermann is first choice for City fans

16 January, 2019 - 06:31
Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose have been Norwich City's main centre-back pairing this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose have been Norwich City's main centre-back pairing this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Reuniting the pairing of Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose at centre-back is the way forward for Norwich City, according to our latest online poll.

Daniel Farke’s previously settled back-line has been disrupted by injury in the last six weeks, conceding 13 goals in seven Championship matches.

Fortunately the character of the City squad has battled through a difficult period to remain with just one defeat in 15 matches and level on points with second-placed Sheffield United.

MORE: Zimmermann is Farke’s leading man at City

The disruption began when Klose pulled up in the warm-up ahead of a home clash with Bolton at the start of December, with youngster Ben Godfrey stepping in and helping earn a 3-2 win.

Prior to that game the Canaries had picked the same back four for 15 consecutive games, with youngsters Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis at full-back either side of Zimmermann and Klose – conceding just 10 in a fine run of form which drove Farke’s team to the top of the table.

Klose’s knee problem kept him out of a 2-2 draw at Bristol City, with Godfrey starting again but Zimmermann battling through illness and having to be replaced by Grant Hanley on the hour.

Zimmermann and Godfrey shut Blackburn out in a 1-0 away win next, before the returning Klose had to step in for Zimmermann at the last minute ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Nottingham Forest, a chaotic 3-3 draw. That game saw Lewis pull up with a hamstring strain so Godfrey had to move to left-back for a home clash with Derby, as Zimmermann and Klose were swallowed up in the floodlight drama of that strange 4-3 defeat.

It was the same set up in front of Tim Krul for the 1-1 draw at Brentford but Klose’s knee niggle saw him miss Saturday’s tough trip to West Brom, with Lewis fit enough to return and allow Godfrey to move into the centre.

Christoph Zimmermann has started all but one of City's last 21 league matches Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesChristoph Zimmermann has started all but one of City's last 21 league matches Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Combined with injuries to key midfielders Mo Leitner and Marco Stiepermann, it’s been a rather testing time for Farke – and City fans have opted for experience ahead of Friday night’s televised clash with play-off chasing Birmingham.

Your centre-back pairing for Birmingham is?

Zimmermann & Klose – 63pc

Ben Godfrey has proven his versatility for the Canaries recently Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesBen Godfrey has proven his versatility for the Canaries recently Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Hanley & Klose – 14pc

Zimmermann & Godfrey – 9pc

Godfrey & Klose – 7pc

Zimmermann & Hanley – 5pc

Grant Hanley is available again for City after serving his one-match ban for an FA Cup red card Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesGrant Hanley is available again for City after serving his one-match ban for an FA Cup red card Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Hanley & Godfrey – 2pc

(Over 1,800 voters)

• Results correct at the time of writing, poll remains open above

Timm Klose was only fit enough to be on the bench at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTimm Klose was only fit enough to be on the bench at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Tearoom announces closure ‘with deep sadness’

Piano Tearoom at Ketteringham Hall has closed. Photo: Courtesy of Piano Tearoom

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Pothole compensation pay-outs rocket in Norfolk after Beast from the East - here’s where every one happened

A pothole that appeared in Banham in 2016. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Four-year-old’s Peppa Pig scooter branded a ‘weapon’ by bus driver

Holly Chapman had problems getting a bud back to Brandon with her daughter Autumn Keeley after the bus driver told her Autumn's scooter was classed as a weapon. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

‘High pantomime’ and ‘grit and determination’ as Norfolk’s MPs vote on Brexit deal

A person in the crowd holds an EU flag during a rally in Parliament Square. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Experience of Klose and Zimmermann is first choice for City fans

Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose have been Norwich City's main centre-back pairing this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists