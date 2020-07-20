Exclusive

Sorensen has all the tools for City success insists former captain Halsti

Current Esbjerg fB captain Markus Halsti believes Norwich City are the perfect fit for Jacob Sorensen. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Norwich City’s newest recruit Jacob Sorensen has all the tools to succeed in England, according to his former captain Markus Halsti.

The experienced Finnish defender - who has played alongside City striker Teemu Pukki on the international stage - is now captaining Esbjerg fB and is in the twlight of his career.

Halsti has watched Sorensen’s development for the Danish side and isn’t shocked that a move to England has materialised for the central midfielder.

“For me, the big question is not really about the level Norwich are at, which of course is going to be really hard, but I expect that he, his father and his agent are wise enough to make this decision based on the fact they have got a clear image of how they are going to use Lungi and what their expectations are on his development.

“If you watch how Norwich play - believing in ball possession, building up from the back etcetera, then actually Lungi has many qualities to fit this team. Again, of course the jump from Superliga to Championship is big but look at (Teemu) Pukki...”

Halsti is optimistic the midfielder can improve further in England. Picture: Andy Lloyd/PA Images Halsti is optimistic the midfielder can improve further in England. Picture: Andy Lloyd/PA Images

Despite holding high hopes for his team-mate, Halsti says that Sorensen needs to avoid the same outcome as that of Anders Dreyer, who signed for Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018 from Esbjerg but failed to make a single appearance before going back to Denmark to join FC Midtjylland in January.

“He saw what happened to (Anders) Dreyer so from there he should understand how difficult it is in the top English leagues,” Halsti continued.

Sorensen’s move to Carrow Road was confirmed on Monday, with the Danish Under-21 international penning a three-year deal with the Canaries.

Halsti highlighted the 22-year-old’s quality on the ball as his biggest strength, but confesses that some areas of his game need to be refined further if he is to excel in England.

Norwich City's newest recruit, Jacob 'Lungi' Sørensen Picture: Jason Dawson/NCFC Norwich City's newest recruit, Jacob 'Lungi' Sørensen Picture: Jason Dawson/NCFC

On his strongest attribute, Halsti said: “For me it’s definitely when he has the ball in his feet - he is calm, well-balanced, strong, can protect the ball and turn with it.

“But he needs to understand that there are times in games when the ”more right” choice would be to play to ball away from his feet, even if that meants to kick it away blindly.”

Asked about his character off the pitch, Halsti explained that Sorensen’s mental state is one of his strongest characteristics. “(His) calmness. What I mean about calmness is probably that he is not easily distracted and seems at least to always think before acting.”