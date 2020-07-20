Search

Advanced search

Exclusive

Sorensen has all the tools for City success insists former captain Halsti

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 July 2020

Current Esbjerg fB captain Markus Halsti believes Norwich City are the perfect fit for Jacob Sorensen. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Images

Current Esbjerg fB captain Markus Halsti believes Norwich City are the perfect fit for Jacob Sorensen. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Norwich City’s newest recruit Jacob Sorensen has all the tools to succeed in England, according to his former captain Markus Halsti.

The experienced Finnish defender - who has played alongside City striker Teemu Pukki on the international stage - is now captaining Esbjerg fB and is in the twlight of his career.

Halsti has watched Sorensen’s development for the Danish side and isn’t shocked that a move to England has materialised for the central midfielder.

“For me, the big question is not really about the level Norwich are at, which of course is going to be really hard, but I expect that he, his father and his agent are wise enough to make this decision based on the fact they have got a clear image of how they are going to use Lungi and what their expectations are on his development.

“If you watch how Norwich play - believing in ball possession, building up from the back etcetera, then actually Lungi has many qualities to fit this team. Again, of course the jump from Superliga to Championship is big but look at (Teemu) Pukki...”

Halsti is optimistic the midfielder can improve further in England. Picture: Andy Lloyd/PA ImagesHalsti is optimistic the midfielder can improve further in England. Picture: Andy Lloyd/PA Images

Despite holding high hopes for his team-mate, Halsti says that Sorensen needs to avoid the same outcome as that of Anders Dreyer, who signed for Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018 from Esbjerg but failed to make a single appearance before going back to Denmark to join FC Midtjylland in January.

“He saw what happened to (Anders) Dreyer so from there he should understand how difficult it is in the top English leagues,” Halsti continued.

Sorensen’s move to Carrow Road was confirmed on Monday, with the Danish Under-21 international penning a three-year deal with the Canaries.

Halsti highlighted the 22-year-old’s quality on the ball as his biggest strength, but confesses that some areas of his game need to be refined further if he is to excel in England.

Norwich City's newest recruit, Jacob 'Lungi' Sørensen Picture: Jason Dawson/NCFCNorwich City's newest recruit, Jacob 'Lungi' Sørensen Picture: Jason Dawson/NCFC

On his strongest attribute, Halsti said: “For me it’s definitely when he has the ball in his feet - he is calm, well-balanced, strong, can protect the ball and turn with it.

“But he needs to understand that there are times in games when the ”more right” choice would be to play to ball away from his feet, even if that meants to kick it away blindly.”

Asked about his character off the pitch, Halsti explained that Sorensen’s mental state is one of his strongest characteristics. “(His) calmness. What I mean about calmness is probably that he is not easily distracted and seems at least to always think before acting.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Driver caught doing 134mph on NDR

Sixteen drivers were caught speeding on the NDR by Norfolk police. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Two people pulled from the water in dramatic Sea Palling rescue

The air ambulance was called to Sea Palling on Monday July 20, after two people got into difficulty in the water. Picture: Supplied

‘I’ve done my share’ - Vernon, 81, calls time on electrical shop after 52 years in business

Vernon Morris has helped the people of Great Yarmouth for over fifty years from his Bargain Buy store, and is now calling it a day.’ Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall

‘My job is on the line’ - Working mothers concerned about impact of school’s new timetable

Ormiston Cliff Park Junior Academy has said that breakfast and after-school clubs will not be

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course

A bomb disposal team was called to The Royal Cromer Golf Club on Monday afternoon after a mortar bomb was discovered on the course. Picture: Jo Clark

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

Coronavirus probe call over high number of cases in west Norfolk

A call has been made for an inquiry into why coronavirus cases were higher in west Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver stopped on A47 with FOUR cycles attached to its boot

The NSRAPT team stopped the vehicle on the A47 near Trowse. Picture: NSRAPT

Sorensen has all the tools for City success insists former captain Halsti

Current Esbjerg fB captain Markus Halsti believes Norwich City are the perfect fit for Jacob Sorensen. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Images

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

‘I’ve done my share’ - Vernon, 81, calls time on electrical shop after 52 years in business

Vernon Morris has helped the people of Great Yarmouth for over fifty years from his Bargain Buy store, and is now calling it a day.’ Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall

King’s Lynn Stars’ hopes of a return to league action are ended

Speedway authorities have decided to scrap the leagues this year Picture: Taylor Lanning