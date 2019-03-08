Buendia the latest of Farke's champions to sign new City contract

Emi Buendia enjoyed a superb first season with Norwich City, scoring eight goals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City's contract bonanza shows little sign of slowing, with Emi Buendia the latest of the Canaries' title winners to be rewarded for reclaiming the club's Premier League status.

As first time finishes and first goals in English football go... this certainly wasn't a bad one from Emiliano Buendía and @NorwichCityFC #GOTW pic.twitter.com/dUHhEBOQIp — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) October 30, 2018

Sporting director Stuart Webber made it clear that he intended to keep as much of the title-winning squad together, to try and maintain the strong bonds which brought such success in the Championship.

Part of that strategy is due to the club's limited finances - by Premier League standards - as a self-funded club but also due to Daniel Farke's squad producing top-level quality to earn an unexpected promotion triumph.

Buendia was one of the key players during that campaign, with eight goals and 13 assists from 38 league games enough to earn him third place in the Player of the Season voting among City supporters.

He has now signed fresh terms on a deal until 2024, adding two years to his previous contract, which was only signed last summer.

Buendia said: "I'm very happy to sign a new contract and that I'm going to have more years wearing the yellow and green shirt.

"To wear it in the Premier League, it's so exciting. It's a new challenge now and I hope it will be a good season like the last one.

"I couldn't have imagined having the season we did. I think it was a very good one for us, we played beautiful football.

"We were concentrated in every game and we deserved to get promotion and to become champions of the Championship."

The 22-year-old former Argentina Under-20 international was signed from Spanish side Getafe last summer, for an initial £1.5million, with reports in Spain suggesting as much as £3m in bonuses have followed promotion and his fine form.

Buendia created a further five goals during his three League Cup performances to take his assist tally to 18 in total but it was his stylish play, mixed with determination and tenacity, which made him such a hit with fans.

The former Real Madrid trainee's importance was emphasised when he picked up a silly red card for a reckless tackle during a 4-0 home win over QPR, having scored one and assisted two with the score already at 3-0.

City drew all three games during his suspension, which continued their record of not winning a game without their Argentine maestro, but he returned for the final three games of the campaign to help wrap up the title.

Speaking to City's official website, he added: "I think it was my best year with the goals and assists. I played so many games and I think I played really well and worked very hard.

"I enjoy it so much in Norwich. I'm very happy living here with my family. I also have very good team-mates, we play really well together and we love training with each other."

He is set for fresh competition in the Premier League this season, with former Celtic winger Patrick Roberts brought in on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

Buendia becomes the 10th player to sign a new contract this summer, following on from Teemu Pukki, Marco Stiepermann, Onel Hernandez, Ben Godfrey, Kenny McLean and Tim Krul all signing fresh terms.

Youngster Todd Cantwell also committed his long-term future, as did academy striker Adam Idah as he was promoted to the first team and Carlton Morris also extended his deal until 2021 before heading out on loan to League One side Rotherham.