Exclusive

Buendia reveals a chat with Farke convinced him to stay at Norwich City

Emi Buendia with Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Emi Buendia has revealed how a heart-to-heart chat with Daniel Farke convinced him to stay at Norwich City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Argentine was left out of the Canaries matchday squad against Bournemouth in September as speculation around his future continued to circulate.

Buendia, along with Todd Cantwell, found himself on the receiving end of some blunt criticism from his boss after Farke admitted being disappointed by his standards and mentality in training.

Despite the harsh words from his head coach, Buendia admits he did let his frustration over his situation at the club impede his performances in training and explains how a meeting with City’s boss helped him decide to remain at the club.

“For the Bournemouth game, it wasn’t a very good week for me. I was a bit annoyed with my situation about everything,” Buendia explained.

A chat with City boss Emi Buendia helped sort his future. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd A chat with City boss Emi Buendia helped sort his future. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“The boss decided that I couldn’t play that game because he always picks the best option for the team. I understood and I talked to him. I’m really happy with that meeting with him because I learned a lot about my situation.

“After that, I changed my mind, I trained more in each training session and the situation changed and I could be back in the team for the next game.”

Since his first appearance of the season against Derby, Buendia has continued to improve. Now he’s determined to fully find his rhythm as the long Championship season continues.

Reflecting on an uncertain and complex beginning to the season, Buendia explains the challenges he’s faced.

Buendia still doesn't think he's operating at top level for Norwich City in the Championship. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Buendia still doesn't think he's operating at top level for Norwich City in the Championship. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“It was a difficult beginning of the season for me. I was suspended from the last year and then in pre-season I missed two or three games with a small injury in the training camp in Germany.

“When I had the chance to get back in the team in the first home against Preston, in the last training session I had a small kick in my leg. I tried to be in the squad but Saturday morning before the game, I went to see the physio and tried to do something to be in game but it was impossible. My leg was swollen and really sore. I’ve started a bit sloppy with the games because it was difficult to play a competitive game after two months (out) and even today, I’m still trying to find my best level.”

Read more from Emi Buendia inside today’s Pink Un