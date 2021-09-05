Ex-City star Buendia in 'deportation' drama as officials stop Argentina game

Published: 9:15 PM September 5, 2021

Emiliano Buendia, formerly of Norwich, rues a missed chance during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 64026705/10/2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia has been caught up in staggering scenes after officials stormed the Argentina v Brazil match amid a row over his, and three other players', entry to the country.

The World Cup qualifier was halted after just a few minutes as officials from Brazilian's health authority Anvisa entered the field accompanied by police officers.

Buendia and fellow Aston Villa player Emi Martinez had faced potential deportation along with Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero in a pre-game row over Covid quarantining having flown in from the UK.

However, national media reported that the Federal Government, FIFA and Conmebol struck an agreement so that all four players would be allowed to feature in World Cup qualifier.

Rules in Brazil state that any person entering the country having recently been in the UK must observe a period of 14 days' isolation.

Buendia wasn't on the pitch at the time, but the other three were.