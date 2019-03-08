Norwich City fans warned by EFL not to invade pitch if promotion clinched against Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City fans are hoping Teemu Pukki can help fire the Canaries back to the Premier League. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/04/2019 Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fans have been warned not to invade the Carrow Road pitch if the Canaries clinch promotion - or they risk being banned and landing the club a fine.

The English Football League (EFL) has reminded clubs and supporters of potential safety implications and consequences of an invasion.

The EFL said, while they understand fixtures can be charged with emotion, the safety of players, managers, fans and match officials “must remain of paramount importance”.

They said supporters who go on the pitch risk facing a banning order, as well as a criminal conviction, while ttheir clubs could be fined.

The EFL says 'laps of honour' at final league home fixtures could also be hindered, with players and staff unable to take to the pitch if it has been invaded.

They said: “Supporters are advised to enjoy the occasion, but be wary of the potential repercussions for entering the field of play.”