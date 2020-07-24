Search

City’s 2020/21 season start date confirmed

PUBLISHED: 15:12 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 24 July 2020

The EFL have confirmed the new season will begin on September 12. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City will begin their Championship campaign on September 12 - the Premier League and EFL have confirmed at a stakeholders meeting held on Friday.

The 2020/21 season will conclude on the 8 and 9 May 2021, with the Sky Bet Play-Off Finals reverting back to the Spring Bank Holiday weekend at the end of May.

City’s season will begin after an international break that runs from September 3-8, with UEFA Nations League matches scheduled to take place across Europe.

The decision means that football will resume behind closed doors, although there is hope that some supporters could return to stadiums as early as October after prime minister Boris Johnson announced a road map for the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canaries have returned to the second tier after suffering a record-breaking fifth relegation from the top-flight. Daniel Farke will now be hoping to replicate City’s title-winning campaign from 2019/20, when they were promoted as champions.

City haven’t adapted well to life behind closed doors, as of now they’ve failed to record a single point since football resumed at the end of June, scoring only once in the league.

The Canaries travel to Manchester City in their closing Premier League fixture this Sunday, but an eye has already been cast towards planning their assault back to the top-flight.

Jacob Sorensen and Przemyslaw Placheta were confirmed as City players this week, following Danel Sinani, Melvin Sitti and Sam McCallum who moved to Norfolk earlier this year.

The decision gives City 12 weeks to prepare for a 46 game Championship season - with a full pre-season schedule to cram into a shorter period caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

The transfer window opens on Monday, July 27 - just a day after City’s final fixture in the top-flight. Sporting director Stuart Webber has forecasted a busy window for City - with deals for Bali Mumba, Sebastian Soto and Matthew Dennis expected to announced shortly after Sunday’s match.

The EFL have already confirmed that the summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks until mid-October.

The window for international registrations closes at 11pm on Monday 5 October, with an agreement in place with the Premier League for an extended two-week domestic only window which will close at 5pm on Friday 16 October.

