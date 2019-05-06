Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Get your Norwich City goodies for the promotion party

06 May, 2019 - 06:06
Norwich City Football Club foam fingers. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City Football Club foam fingers. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Giant foam hands and Farke or Pukki masks will be on sale around the parade route and Carrow Road today.

Stands selling the EDP and Norwich Evening News will be set up outside Debenhams from 8am, and at three locations around the stadium.

Fans attending either  the promotion parade or the Wes v Russ celebration match can pick up a bag for just £1 containing;

n EDP

n Evening News

You may also want to watch:

n Foam Hand

n Farke or Pukki mask

n Water

n Kettle Chips

n Chocolate

A base gazebo will be set up outside Debenhams but sellers will be roaming around the city during the promotion celebrations.

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

The moment Tim Krul helped Delia and Michael celebrate City victory

The moment Norwich City FC player Tim Krul hands the Championship trophy to Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones on the pitch at Villa Park following the Canaries' win against Aston Villa. Picture: The Pink Un

Treasure hunter who unearthed Winfarthing pendant discovers rare 800 year old brooch

Archaeology student Tom Lucking with some of his finds. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Old buses ‘dumped’ in Norwich after other cities get new vehicles

Taking over the running of Norwich Bus Station and Norwich Park and Ride - Konect Bus. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

The moment Tim Krul helped Delia and Michael celebrate City victory

The moment Norwich City FC player Tim Krul hands the Championship trophy to Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones on the pitch at Villa Park following the Canaries' win against Aston Villa. Picture: The Pink Un

Treasure hunter who unearthed Winfarthing pendant discovers rare 800 year old brooch

Archaeology student Tom Lucking with some of his finds. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Old buses ‘dumped’ in Norwich after other cities get new vehicles

Taking over the running of Norwich Bus Station and Norwich Park and Ride - Konect Bus. Photo : Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

CITY ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Vrancic winner seals title triumph at Villa for promoted Canaries

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

‘Myself and the players will never forget this moment’ - Farke savours City’s Championship title win

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke with the Championship trophy at Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

50 shades of nay – council forces hair salon to repaint exterior

The StandenMay hair salon in Magdalen Street, Norwich, is being repainted followed a dispute with Norwich City Council about the colour of the building. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists