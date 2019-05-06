Get your Norwich City goodies for the promotion party

Giant foam hands and Farke or Pukki masks will be on sale around the parade route and Carrow Road today.

Stands selling the EDP and Norwich Evening News will be set up outside Debenhams from 8am, and at three locations around the stadium.

Fans attending either the promotion parade or the Wes v Russ celebration match can pick up a bag for just £1 containing;

n EDP

n Evening News

n Foam Hand

n Farke or Pukki mask

n Water

n Kettle Chips

n Chocolate

A base gazebo will be set up outside Debenhams but sellers will be roaming around the city during the promotion celebrations.