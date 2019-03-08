Gallery

Eager Norwich City fans queue up to meet Canaries stars

The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

They may not be able to force their way into the Norwich City team pushing for promotion but that didn’t stop eager fans from wanting to meet midfielder Alex Tettey and defender Grant Hanley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A queue of yellow and green snaked its way out of the door of the Carrow Road shop as fans waited for the signing session.

Kerron Lemmon, 14, said he had already met winger Onel Hernandez, has been to every home game and has already bought his season ticket for next year in the hope of seeing Premier League action.

He was excited to meet Scotland international defender Hanley because “he is a great captain and a good centre back.”

Christian Drobak, 15, also a season ticket holder, was confident that Norwich will beat Sheffield Wednesday on Friday and be automatically promoted. He said that he was excited to see Norwich face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

When asked how he felt about Ipswich Town's relegation Christian joked: “It's about time.”

Tettey, a former Norway international midfielder, is the club's longest serving player having joined from French club Rennes in 2012 but is yet to regain his place in the team after a minor injury.

Former Newcastle and Blackburn defender Hanley has similarly been affected by injury, with a red card in an FA Cup defeat to Portsmouth in January also preventing his return to full form and fitness.

The players signed t-shirts, programmes and footballs and had photos taken with fans.

The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood