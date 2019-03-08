Search

Eager Norwich City fans queue up to meet Canaries stars

PUBLISHED: 17:20 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 17 April 2019

The Norwich City fan signing with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley at the Carrow Road Club Shop, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

They may not be able to force their way into the Norwich City team pushing for promotion but that didn’t stop eager fans from wanting to meet midfielder Alex Tettey and defender Grant Hanley.

A queue of yellow and green snaked its way out of the door of the Carrow Road shop as fans waited for the signing session.

Kerron Lemmon, 14, said he had already met winger Onel Hernandez, has been to every home game and has already bought his season ticket for next year in the hope of seeing Premier League action.

He was excited to meet Scotland international defender Hanley because “he is a great captain and a good centre back.”

Christian Drobak, 15, also a season ticket holder, was confident that Norwich will beat Sheffield Wednesday on Friday and be automatically promoted. He said that he was excited to see Norwich face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

