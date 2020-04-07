Search

Dog helps to keep City midfielder fit during football’s suspension

PUBLISHED: 15:11 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 07 April 2020

Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey had company as he trained in a public park Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey had company as he trained in a public park Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City star Alex Tettey had to take on the challenge of a four-legged friend as he maintained fitness levels in a public park this morning.

The Canaries haven’t had a game for a month, with football currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and players have been having to keep sharp from home.

With the Premier League season suspended until at least the start of May, the former Norway international midfielder had been putting out cones to use for his individual training – only to find he had company.

MORE: City ace McLean feels season could be over

Steve Smith sent Tettey a message on Twitter afterwards to explain, saying: “Apologies @NorwichCityFC, @tettinho27 was training well and putting some cones out for the next exercise but my dog started to systematically steal them. Sorry for the teeth marks...”

Along with an accompanying photograph of the guilty culprit from Mr Smith’s wife, it seems City’s longest serving current first-team player managed to tackle the problem as he has on so many occasions since joining from French club Rennes in 2012.

MORE: Over and out. Tettey’s City deal will be his last

Tettey, who turned 34 on Saturday and who recently extended his contract until 2021, has made 233 appearances for Norwich and sits in 50th place in the club’s all-time list.

