Determined display provides further evidence that Godfrey can make the grade as a defender for City

16 December, 2018 - 07:00
Timm Klose's injury and an eye issue for Grant Hanley gave youngster Ben Godfrey another chance to impress Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Timm Klose's injury and an eye issue for Grant Hanley gave youngster Ben Godfrey another chance to impress Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Our latest Norwich City player watch kept a close eye on young defender BEN GODFREY during Saturday evening’s 2-2 draw at Bristol City.

Ben Godfrey of Norwich and Nathan Baker of Bristol City in action at Ashton Gate Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesBen Godfrey of Norwich and Nathan Baker of Bristol City in action at Ashton Gate Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

4 – Up well and a solid header clear of a cross from the right from Eros Pisano.

5 – Pulls out of an aerial challenge on Famara Diedhiou on halfway as he realises he’s not going to beat the striker and Bristol win a corner, which Christoph Zimmermann heads clear.

9 – Little nudge in the back of Diedhiou to make sure he gets his head on a long clearance.

15 – Vital defensive header to clear a whipped free-kick from the left from Jamie Paterson.

16 – Another important clearance, as Pisano’s cross from the right beats Max Aarons and Callum O’Dowda nods back into the box, sticks out a leg to clear.

22 – Nips at Diedhiou’s heels to disrupt the striker and hold up an attack which eventually breaks down.

Ben Godfrey made his 11th appearance of the season for Norwich during the draw at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesBen Godfrey made his 11th appearance of the season for Norwich during the draw at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

28 – Little dummy to throw Josh Brownhill in the wrong direction and steps forward to find Jamal Lewis on the left.

32 – O’Dowda skips past Mario Vrancic but Godfrey holds up and gets a foot in to prevent the shot from just inside the area, Alex Tettey can’t clear and Paterson’s rising shot is well tipped over by Krul.

33 – Paterson puts in a corner from the right and Godfrey just gets his head on the ball ahead of Nathan Baker and the ball bounces through a crowded penalty area.

36 – Long ball just goes beyond City’s defence and both Zimmermann and Godfrey have to sprint back to beat Diedhiou, with Zimmermann nodding back to Krul, who just about manages to claim.

42 – Climbs high to get his head to a Marlon Pack arrowed pass into the box.

47 – Close by to help Zimmermann out of a tight spot after robbing Diedhiou, making good distance with his clearance.

58 – Up well to beat Diedhiou to a ball forward from Pisano, soon after is twice unable to prevent low Andreas Weimann crosses getting into the danger zone from the right of the box.

60 – Joined by fit-again Grant Hanley as Zimmermann goes off injured.

65 – Heads an O’Dowda cross from the left away strongly after the winger had got to the bye-line on the left.

73 – Steps in front of Diedhiou to stop the striker being able to turn towards goal.

82 – BOOKED – Bundles over O’Dowda as the winger gets the wrong side of him. Brownhill swings in from the left but Godfrey reads to nod away.

84 – Godfrey flicks on Emi Buendia’s free-kick from the left and Jordan Rhodes flicks into the net but celebrations are cut short by an offside flag and potential winner is disallowed.

85 – Sends a cross in from the right, in his new position on the right of a back three after substitutions, but Rhodes can’t get his head to the ball.

90 – Twice chucks himself at aerial balls in the Bristol box as Rhodes loops a header up to cause some late chaos, but referee gives a foul against him.

Verdict: Dealt with plenty of defensive work and couldn’t be blamed for either goal, with good pace and strength to go with clear determination. More vital experience at centre-back for the 20-year-old and nearly created a winner as well.

Rating: 7 out of 10

Live

Determined display provides further evidence that Godfrey can make the grade as a defender for City

David Freezer
Timm Klose's injury and an eye issue for Grant Hanley gave youngster Ben Godfrey another chance to impress Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City grind out Robins draw

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey dishes out his views on the Canaries' 2-2 draw at Bristol City from Ashton Gate.

Opinion ‘10 unbeaten, still on a roll’ – Canaries fans satisfied with hard earned draw at Bristol City

David Freezer
Max Aarons of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Robin Sainty: Mind games playing a crucial part in Norwich City’s success

Robin Sainty
Ben Godfrey in action during his first Championship start for Norwich, against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion David Freezer: It’s great to see City injury victim Jarvis can finally ‘start feeling like a professional footballer again’

David Freezer
Matt Jarvis was in action for City's U23s this week, for the first time since March PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Determined display provides further evidence that Godfrey can make the grade as a defender for City

Timm Klose's injury and an eye issue for Grant Hanley gave youngster Ben Godfrey another chance to impress Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
