Derby clash: Ipswich to complain to FA that Norwich City steward ‘pushed’ Paul Lambert

PUBLISHED: 11:36 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 12 February 2019

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert is sent off by referee Peter Bankes during the match at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert is sent off by referee Peter Bankes during the match at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Ipswich are to complain to the FA over the way a Norwich City steward treated former Canaries manager Paul Lambert during Sunday’s heated derby at Carrow Road, according to a report.

Lambert and City’s head of performance, Chris Domogalla, were both sent off just before half-time following a scuffle in the dug-out area, sparked by a late tackle by visiting midfielder Jon Nolan on City full-back Max Aarons.

According to a Sky Sports News report, the Ipswich complaint will allege that a home steward physically pushed Lambert backwards as officials tried to break up the confrontation.

Sky Sports News say they have been informed that Ipswich also feel the wrong Norwich coach was sent off amid accusations that Canaries goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten challenged Lambert to a fight.

The FA is expected to reveal on Tuesday of possible charges.

