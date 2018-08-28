Search

Frank Lampard tips Norwich City to go the distance in promotion race

PUBLISHED: 10:53 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:56 30 December 2018

Frank Lampard savoured a crazy comeback with Derby fans at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City will be in the Championship promotion scrap for the long haul, insists Frank Lampard.

The Derby chief plotted a remarkable 4-3 comeback at Carrow Road after making the most of a 20-minute delay due to a floodlight failure.

Derby had just conceded a third goal to Daniel Farke’s depleted squad but roared back with Florian Jozefzoon and Jack Marriott sealing a notable late win against their promotion rivals.

“I am so impressed with the job Daniel has done. They are certainly going to be up there in the running.

“They are going nowhere in the Championship race,” said Lampard. “After about 30 minutes it could have been anything. A pasting. We were slow, off our game, Norwich were as usual this season, very fluent.

“Our goal fortunately changed the urgency levels and from then on we are right in the game. Now whether we deserved to win the game on the balance of play I am sure Norwich might contest.

“It was a very even game, but in terms of desire and effort to go back on the pitch and turn the game around we deserved it on that point alone.

“Norwich have had a few late goals and I am not saying they are lucky, they are not, they are a fantastic side with top players but sometimes the fates are with you. They were for us. It is very evident why they are scoring so many late goals.

“They push until the end, that is credit to them.”

Lampard readily admitted the floodlight stoppage worked in his side’s favour after the referee had consulted both bosses over whether to continue.

“The referee came to me and said there was one floodlight down.

“Obviously they wanted to reboot it and that would take 15 minutes and then we would re-assess,” he said. “It was quite simple for me. I was just trying to see if there was any way the game could be replayed and we could call it off [laughing].

“Thank goodness I didn’t. No, listen I wanted to win the game. But I had to be clear. My question was, ‘Can we play with three floodlights?’ and it didn’t get beyond that.

“It fell in our favour for sure. I am sure Daniel felt the same. If I had wanted to make a change then it is more difficult to get the messages on in an emotional game.”

