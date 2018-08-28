Video

Daniel Farke insists Norwich City are the real deal after swatting Swansea City 4-1 to stay top

Max Aarons takes the plaudits for his key role in Norwich City's third goal of a 4-1 romp at Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is putting Norwich City’s Championship promotion rivals on notice after a 4-1 romp at Swansea City.

The Canaries moved three points clear of the chasing pack, ahead of Middlesbrough’s Saturday evening game at Brentford, with a sixth consecutive league win.

City did not have matters all their own way at the Liberty but cashed in on some woeful defending from the Swans.

“To be there after 18 game days with so many points and this position in the league is outstanding,” he said. “It is also not a coincidence. It is not like we are three games in. We are more or less one third through the season. We also know each and every win and result is based on hard work. A small situation can decide a game in a different direction. We are pretty focused and disciplined in the small moments.

“The first game after an international break is always a bit tricky. The lads were away and you are there with a fortnight and no game. So it is tricky to be there with a good start.

“Swansea is a tough place to go. They were in form. Three wins in four and highly motivated. So to score four goals against a team who had only conceded 13 all season is outstanding.

“I just can’t praise my lads. We are happy we are able to score these goals and the fact it is several different players with assists. But the basement is always the defensive behaviour.

“Even the goals we scored here, it was crucial the manner we won the ball back. We had at least two really good pressing situations.

“It is important not only to have just a cutting edge, all the things have to come together in football. At the moment we are capable to do this.”