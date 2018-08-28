Daniel Farke disputs Grant Hanley red card decision in City’s 1-0 FA Cup exit to Portsmouth

Daniel Farke felt Grant Hanley's red card was a harsh decision in his side's FA Cup defeat Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke felt Grant Hanley’s early red card was harsh on Norwich City in a 1-0 FA Cup third round defeat to Portsmouth at Carrow Road.

Hanley departed 15 minutes into his first senior start in month after careering into Ronan Curtis. Farke felt there was enough grounds for doubt but referee Bond produced a straight red.

City battled on gamely with a numerical disadvantage before Andre Green rifled a stoppage time winner on a swift break from the League One leaders.

Farke sought to adopt a diplomatic tone when asked for his view of the key incident.

“It is not important what I think. I accept the decision. It is up to the referee,” he said. “My feeling is he already had the red card in his hand before he blew the whistle. He seemed not unhappy to show this card. I watched it back since and we will analyse it with my players.

“The behaviour in the lead up to this situation could be better. It wasn’t necessary to take a foul. Also I got the feeling the Portsmouth player put it too far away from his feet and there was no chance for him to reach the ball.

“Perhaps it was a tactical foul and in which case a yellow card. Not a big 100pc chance for me because Michael McGovern would be able to get the ball. I am not the referee. We have to accept what he thinks.

“It is really sad. We got the feeling we took a lot of risk in this game. We had five players in the starting line up who had not been involved at the start since August. Grant had some under-23s games and 20 minutes at Bristol but he needs minutes to help his decision-making on the pitch.

“The red card is perhaps a good sign why at centre back it is so important to get a feeling for distance. You can get back fit but you need this time on the pitch so I would prefer he had 90 minutes here. Then it was difficult to play a side on fire.”