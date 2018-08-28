Search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

‘A brilliant night for us’ - Farke urges City fans and players to savour 3-1 Leeds win

PUBLISHED: 20:46 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:52 02 February 2019

Marco Stiepermann salutes the travelling support at Elland Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Marco Stiepermann salutes the travelling support at Elland Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke insisted City would enjoy the ‘special feeling’ after a sensational 3-1 win at Championship title rivals Leeds United.

Mario Vrancic’s brace and an 18th league goal of the season for Teemu Pukki stunned a sell out Elland Road home crowd and dragged City above Marcelo Bielsa’s side on goal difference after a 13th unbeaten away game in the league for Farke’s squad.

Tim Krul led the celebrations in front of a packed away end at the final whistle, with a number of his team mates throwing shirts into the travelling ranks.

“Does being top bring pressure? No, we must enjoy it,” said the City head coach. “This is why we play for the fans. To celebrate these evenings. Let’s watch the table at the end to see what we can achieve.

“A big game. A spotlight game. It was a difficult and complicated task against a team who were in first position in the league and who are highly motivated in front of their home crowd. When you are then able to deliver with such a performance from such a young side you are unbelievably happy for the lads.

“A brilliant night for us.

“You might say to score so early was good for us. My feeling was it calmed our gameplan down a bit too much. There was periods in the first half when our possession was not on the top level and our pressing was not detailed.

“I was much more pleased with the second half. To do this in this atmosphere with an aggressive home team was so good. A brilliant, brilliant second half. A bit annoyed with the goal we conceded though.

“Don’t get too carried away. This is no different to the other 45 games. Of course to be there with this performance is good for the self confidence. We are now the leaders. It is now a nice feeling. But we are only totally level to Leeds. Not a big difference.”

