No complaints from Daniel Farke after City held in Blades 2-2 Championship draw

26 January, 2019 - 18:42
Onel Hernandez put Norwich City ahead against Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke admitted it felt like two points dropped but conceded a 2-2 Championship draw against Sheffield United was a fair result.

Billy Sharp’s brace cancelled out excellent goals from Onel Hernandez and Teemu Pukki in a high octane clash at Carrow Road between the two promotion rivals.

“After we calm down a fair result. You have to say a fair result,” said Farke. “Both teams had periods when we put pressure on the opponent. The statistics were pretty equal as well. High quality Championship football.

“We are a bit disappointed when you are twice in the lead and close to win the game we have to be disappointed not to win. The penalty was naïve to concede in the third minute of stoppage time.

“Tim Krul barely had a save to make. We were close to winning this massive game.

“I got the feeling all the goals were of high quality. Our first goal was a beautiful piece of football. A team goal. Then a calmed down finish from Onel Hernandez.

“The second goal was world class. To be so calm and precise as the ball came across his body was excellent.

“Sadly though we have to admit Billy Sharp is also full of class. His movement before the second goal was a brilliant piece of striker behaviour. We couldn’t control him in this moment. That is why he has been there for years.”

