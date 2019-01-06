Cruel injury blow for young Canaries striker during bright loan debut

Mason Bloomfield spent the first half of the season on loan at Hamilton Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Norwich City striker Mason Bloomfield suffered an injury blow during his loan debut for National League promotion hopefuls AFC Fylde.

The thoughts from everyone at the club are with Mason Bloomfield tonight following him suffering a compound fracture.



He was brilliant in his short debut, and will no doubt be back better than ever.



Stay strong, Mase. pic.twitter.com/P4zc9LB1j6 — AFC Fylde (@AFCFylde) January 5, 2019

The 22-year-old cut short a spell with Hamilton last week after three goals in nine games for the Scottish side, due to limited league action, and was brought on with Fylde trailing 2-1 at Bromley.

Within 15 minutes the former Dagenham & Redbridge forward has set up Arthur Gnahoua’s equaliser but midway through the second half he fell awkwardly and required lengthy treatment before being taken off on a stretcher.

“Unfortunately it’s a compound fracture of his forearm which isn’t nice to see for a young lad,” manager Dave Challinor told Fylde’s website, with his side eventually losing 3-2 to make matters worse.

“He showed in that 20 minutes what a massive career he has ahead of him, so he can’t let this affect him – he’ll come back bigger and better for it.”