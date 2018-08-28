Search

Advanced search

Crossbar thwarts young Canaries as Phillips returns during PL Cup draw

PUBLISHED: 09:39 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:39 09 November 2018

Anthony Spyrou of Norwich City U18 and y of Barnsley U18 during the FA Youth Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd +44 7902 242054 12/12/2017

Anthony Spyrou of Norwich City U18 and y of Barnsley U18 during the FA Youth Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd +44 7902 242054 12/12/2017

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Anthony Spyrou’s goal was enough to halt the losing streak for Norwich City Under-23s during their Premier League Cup tie at Exeter City – where they drew 1-1 but hit the bar four times.

The forward fired the young Canaries ahead in the 22nd minute at the League Two club’s St James Park stadium in Devon, cutting in from the left win and blasting a shot from outside the area which found the top-left corner.

It was a fourth goal in 11 games for Spyrou, again without regular strike partner Adam Idah but with Adam Phillips playing the opening hour in midfield having missed the recent five-game losing streak through injury.

Spyrou smashed a shot against the bar soon after and Isak Thorvaldsson forced the Grecians keeper to top one of his shot’s onto the woodwork as well but the hosts equalised just before half-time

It was Devonte Aransibia’s turn to strike the crossbar for City on the hour mark and Spyrou clipped the bar with a header late header as the Group D clash ended 1-1.

Next up for City’s U23s is a Carrow Road clash with Athletic Bilbao U23s next Wednesday night, November 14, as they begin their Premier League International Cup campaign.

Norwich U23s: McCracken, Kamal, Jones, Odusina, Richards, Payne, Philips (Milovanovic 62), Thorvaldsson, Scully (Coley 68), Aransibia, Spyrou Unused subs: Johnson (GK), Lomas

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Body found on Kessingland beach

Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

Brave passer-by rushed over to help man engulfed in flames outside hostel

Shazad Ali rushed over to help a Norfolk man who was engulfed in flames outside a homeless hostel. Photo: Shazad Ali

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

Huge house on Norfolk coast could be demolished

This house could be demolished with eight homes set to be built on the site. Picture: Sowerbys

Norfolk school installs CCTV in children’s toilets

Parents have been outraged that CCTV has been set up in the pupils toilets at Acle Academy. Picture: Anonymous

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

David Freezer: Winter is coming but there’s little for City to fear – with a little help from some Florida sunshine

David Freezer
Norwich City's ead of performance Chris Domogalla leads pre-season training in Germany earlier this year Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Norwich City’s Championship picture is flipping on its axis

Michael Bailey
Jamal Lewis celebrates with City's travelling supporters after their 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Hillsborough display felt like a landmark win in City’s development under Farke

Melissa Rudd
Teemu Pukki celebrates putting Norwich City in front at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Now that’s a stat! The PinkUn Show #155 with @ncfcnumbers and Clarkie’s puns

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns live from The Woolpack to revel in Norwich City's fine form and look ahead to Carrow Road's latest instalment with the visit of Millwall. Enjoy the show and get involved.

Opinion David Hannant: Two marquee signings Norwich City need to make as soon as possible

David Hannant
Timm Klose of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/12/2017

Most Read Sport

Video Millwall boss Harris heaps pressure on ‘big spenders’ Norwich City

Millwall boss Neil Harris admits the Lions are underdogs at Carrow Road. Photo: PA

Video City chief Webber hailed for key role in Pukki coup

Teemu Pukki was back on the goal trail at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated TEAM NEWS: Injury scares for Timm Klose and Mario Vrancic ahead of Millwall clash

Todd Cantwell has missed the last few games with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Timm Klose misses out on player-of-the-month prize

Timm Klose missed out in the player-of-the-month stakes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

German reports suggest outgoing Paderborn coach is headed to Norwich City

Another German coach is reportedly close to joining Daniel Farke's coaching staff at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists