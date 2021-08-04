City season tickets holders told they can defer for a season

Published: 9:16 PM August 4, 2021

Norwich City season tickets holders may be able to defer their tickets until the 2022/2023 season. - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norwich City Football Club (NCFC) has announced that current season ticket holders can defer their tickets if they are still affected by the pandemic.

On Wednesday, NCFC's website announced that the club was "excited at the prospect of welcoming fans back to Carrow Road".

However, the club announced it was "also aware of ongoing challenges" some fans are facing as a result of Covid-19.

Season tickets holders have the option of deferring their 2021/22 ticket for the entirety of the season, through to the start of the 2022/23 season.

Alternatively, season ticket holders also have the option to sell their 2021/22 seat back to the club on a match-by-match basis through the club’s buy-back scheme.

You may also want to watch:

Supporters who sell their season ticket seat will receive the following per match.

Adult: £20

Over-65s and under-21s: £15

Under-18s: £10

Under-12s: £5

Call 01603 721902 or email ncfcticketoffice@canaries.co.uk for more information.