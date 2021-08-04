News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport > Norwich City FC

City season tickets holders told they can defer for a season

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 9:16 PM August 4, 2021   
Norwich City fans may need to prove they have been jabbed twice before returning to Carrow Road

Norwich City season tickets holders may be able to defer their tickets until the 2022/2023 season. - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norwich City Football Club (NCFC) has announced that current season ticket holders can defer their tickets if they are still affected by the pandemic.

On Wednesday, NCFC's website announced that the club was "excited at the prospect of welcoming fans back to Carrow Road". 

However, the club announced it was "also aware of ongoing challenges" some fans are facing as a result of Covid-19.

Season tickets holders have the option of deferring their 2021/22 ticket for the entirety of the season, through to the start of the 2022/23 season.

Alternatively, season ticket holders also have the option to sell their 2021/22 seat back to the club on a match-by-match basis through the club’s buy-back scheme.

You may also want to watch:

Supporters who sell their season ticket seat will receive the following per match.

Adult: £20
Over-65s and under-21s: £15
Under-18s: £10
Under-12s: £5

Call 01603 721902 or email ncfcticketoffice@canaries.co.uk for more information.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
  2. 2 Police child safety team raid house to arrest man
  3. 3 Banham Poultry evacuated in suspected chemical incident
  1. 4 Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate
  2. 5 North Norfolk fish and chip shop among best in the country
  3. 6 Holiday park bosses pay tribute to 'popular' worker murdered in Norfolk village
  4. 7 'Destination' fish and chip restaurant for sale
  5. 8 Man in 30s charged with Shipdham murder
  6. 9 The 5 most viewed homes on the market in Norfolk last month
  7. 10 Lord mayor criticises campaigner in email - and mistakenly copies them in
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stood at the front of a property on Middleton Crescent in New Costessey where two p

Norfolk Live

Brother and sister found dead in their home are named

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Cloud Nine's website gave the impression of a festival atmosphere but campers reported a lack of activities.

'It did not deliver': Glamping site vows to improve after guests hit out

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Students getting exam results

When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus