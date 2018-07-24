News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
City U23s set to continue pre-season against Colchester

David Freezer

Published: 7:00 AM July 24, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
Anthony Spyrou scored twice against Borussia Dortmund's U23s Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Pre-season continues against Colchester for Norwich City Under-23s today.

The young Canaries take on their Colchester counterparts at the League Two club's Florence Park training complex in a friendly at 1pm.

Matt Gill's U23s have enjoyed a positive start to their preparations for the new campaign, winning both of their matches during City's training camp in of Germany last week.

An own goal and an Anthony Spyrou strike earned a 2-1 victory over Paderborn U23s, which was followed by an emphatic 6-0 thrashing of a young Borussia Dortmund U23 squad featuring four goals from Adam Idah and a brace from strike partner Spyrou.

Long-serving Canaries defender Russell Martin played both of those games ahead of an expected loan exit but it is unclear whether he will continue with the U23s.

The development squad are back in action on Saturday when they travel to south London to take on National League side Sutton United in a midday kick-off.

