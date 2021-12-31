Linnets skipper a Covid doubt for Chesterfield trip

King's Lynn Town skipper Michael Clunan is a Covid worry for manager Tommy Widdrington ahead of Saturday's trip to National League leaders Chesterfield.

Widdrington was waiting on test results, but said Clunan would not train ahead of the game.

Defender Pierce Bird has been unwell and almost certainly misses out but Brett McGavin and Aaron Jones look set to feature after contracting Covid.

Clunan's absence would be a blow for Widdrington, who has been impressed with his skipper since arriving at The Walks last month.

"We are hopeful that one of the lads who had Covid tests negative today and then again in the morning," said Widdrington."If he does then he can be involved. But at this moment in time I am definitely going to be without Pierce Bird and anyone else who had been injured previously, other than Luiz Fernandez."

Arthur Iontton remains sidelined as does Kyle Callan-McFadden.

"Kyle came back to training and did four days and I thought it was brilliant we got him back," added the Lynn boss. "If he was playing with his heart he'd play but he is not stupid, he is intelligent and he knows he is not quiet ready so he has told me that - that is as brave as playing and breaking down. I am really appreciative of that."

Brett McGavin and Aaron Jones have also had Covid but returned negative tests this week and returned to training.












