‘They’ve been fantastic’ – City U23s boss thankful for efforts of Oliveira, McLean and Jarvis against Wolfsburg

Nelson Oliveira scored his third goal in four games for City's U23s this season PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood

David Wright was proud of the way his Norwich City Under-23s team fought back against Wolfsburg II, after allowing a lead to slip against the Germans.

Nelson Oliveira’s had given the Canaries a half-time lead at Carrow Road in the Premier League International Cup group stage clash, before the visitors claimed the lead early in the second half. However, substitute Anthony Spyrou salvaged the draw in the 82nd minute, turning home Simon Power’s cross.

“It was very tough, they’re a good side,” said Wright. “First half they dominated possession but with that we had to defend really well, we were throwing bodies in the way, the shape was really good and the boys worked extremely hard for each other, which was great.

“Then we went up the other end and scored so it was a first half of being dominated in terms of possession but it was great to see the boys defend the way they did.”

Oliveira was joined by Kenny McLean and Matt Jarvis as the fit-again duo stepped up their injury comebacks by playing the opening 45 minutes.

“The senior boys helped, they’ve trained with us all week, they’ve been fantastic,” Wright added. “Their attitude, their application, it’s been great for the boys to see that.

“So they really helped and for them, Kenny and Jarvo get 45 minutes, which is great for their return, Nelson does 90 minutes and I thought all three of them were very good.

“So it’s great for them, going into the second half we lose the two senior boys and that maybe knocked us slightly because we had 15 or 20 minutes where we lost our game in terms of possession.

“But then all of a sudden it was like a switch was flicked and we found it again and looked extremely dangerous I thought, that we should have capitalised on.”

City now need to beat Tottenham at Colney in January to stand a chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

“The boys are disappointed in there, with the chances that they missed,” Wright continued. “But I think it shows how fit the group are and how dangerous they are, certainly in terms of on the break we’ve got a lot of pace. So the second half was very enjoyable.”