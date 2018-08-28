Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

City striker Oliveira suffers gruesome facial injuries during loan action for Reading

PUBLISHED: 23:18 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 23:18 02 February 2019

Canaries striker Nelson Oliveira is on loan at Reading until the end of the season Picture: Reading FC

Canaries striker Nelson Oliveira is on loan at Reading until the end of the season Picture: Reading FC

JASON DAWSON ©Jason Dawson

On-loan Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira ended up in hospital with some gruesome gashes to his face this afternoon, after being accidentally stood on while in action for Reading.

The out-of-favour Canaries forward was making his second appearances since joining the Royals for the remainder of the season, scoring a penalty on his debut during a 1-1 draw at Bolton in midweek.

Oliveira started again for the relegation battlers but came off in the 73rd minute of a 0-0 draw with play-off hopefuls Aston Villa this afternoon, after lengthy treatment.

Graphic images have since emerged on social media of the Portugal international with two deep gashes across his face and swollen nose, having been taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 27-year-old was stood on accidentally by former Ipswich defender Tyrone Mings, on loan at Villa from Birmingham, who apologised after the match.

Mings wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely loved wearing the claret and blue today and over the moon with the clean sheet! @AVFCOfficial Feel awfully sorry to Oliveira, I hope he is ok.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Independent business owners told to leave farm site after losing appeal

North Norfolk District Council has served an enforcement notice against Beeches Farm, Tunstead. Luke Paterson (right) with the people who work from Beeches Farm. Kurk Randall,John Platten, Karl Young and Clive Randall Picture: Nick Butcher

Casualties freed after four separate crashes as hail hits NDR

Four vehicles were involved in four separate crashes on the NDR as a hail storm hit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

‘You never think this could happen to your child’: Mother’s heartbreak as toddler son diagnosed with rare cancer

Jaymen Woolston has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma. PHOTO COURTESY OF WOOLSTON FAMILY

High Court Judge in Twitter plea to mother on the run with three-year-old son who has links to Norfolk

Undated family handout photo of Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who are both missing. Photo : Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

Most Read

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Casualties freed after four separate crashes as hail hits NDR

Four vehicles were involved in four separate crashes on the NDR as a hail storm hit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A brilliant night for us’ - Farke urges City fans and players to savour 3-1 Leeds win

Marco Stiepermann salutes the travelling support at Elland Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s stunning 3-1 Championship win at Leeds United

Mario Vrancic opened the scoring at Elland Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City are top of the league! Brilliant display knocks Leeds off top spot at Elland Road

Mario Vrancic of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Angry words as Alvechurch ‘hijack’ King’s Lynn Town pitch after match is called off

Match officials make their decision to call off King's Lynn Town's home game against Alvechurch Picture: Chris Lakey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists