City striker Oliveira suffers gruesome facial injuries during loan action for Reading

On-loan Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira ended up in hospital with some gruesome gashes to his face this afternoon, after being accidentally stood on while in action for Reading.

The out-of-favour Canaries forward was making his second appearances since joining the Royals for the remainder of the season, scoring a penalty on his debut during a 1-1 draw at Bolton in midweek.

Oliveira started again for the relegation battlers but came off in the 73rd minute of a 0-0 draw with play-off hopefuls Aston Villa this afternoon, after lengthy treatment.

Graphic images have since emerged on social media of the Portugal international with two deep gashes across his face and swollen nose, having been taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 27-year-old was stood on accidentally by former Ipswich defender Tyrone Mings, on loan at Villa from Birmingham, who apologised after the match.

Mings wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely loved wearing the claret and blue today and over the moon with the clean sheet! @AVFCOfficial Feel awfully sorry to Oliveira, I hope he is ok.”