‘They’ve lost a kid that’s a genius’ – City’s transfer work to replace Maddison is praised

Published: 11:45 AM August 10, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Ian Holloway is confident Jordan Rhodes can help replace the goal threat of James Maddison at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have made a 'brilliant' move to replace the 'genius' of James Maddison, according to Championship pundit Ian Holloway.

Former QPR boss Ian Holloway has been working as a pundit for Quest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The former QPR and Millwall manager has been working for the EFL Highlights Show, now being shown on Quest, and has praised the Canaries for the loan signing of Jordan Rhodes.

Holloway believe City signing the striker will help to replace the goal-scoring influence of James Maddison, who was sold to Premier League side Leicester for a deal worth in excess of £20million after a season of 15 goals and 11 assists which saw him named in the EFL team of the season.

'They made a brilliant signing in Jordan Rhodes, they missed a goalscorer last season and that's what he's been brought in to do,' Holloway said.

'They've lost a kid that's a genius in James Maddison and you just can't replace that, the kid is fantastic, a wonderful footballer. I think he should be likened to Dele Alli but in his own style, Dele has been a sensation at Tottenham.

'Was he made there or MK Dons, I think MK Dons and I think Norwich have produced a balance, clever, intelligent footballer and I think the kid will go from strength to strength.

'This is what it's about and well done to Norwich, this is the credit that the EFL clubs should be getting for producing such talented players in the lower divisions who are capable of playing at any level.'

However, Holloway expects City to face a tough task when they host recently relegated West Brom tomorrow, whose own loan striker, Dwight Gayle, made his debut from the bench in the 61st minute of Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest and provided a spark, hitting the post and crossbar either side of Matt Phillips' late equaliser.

'Despite their poor start, they played as well as anyone I've seen play without winning,' he continued. 'And so did Nottingham Forest, an absolutely pulsating game.

'Can West Brom get the goals is the question and they've made a brilliant signing in Dwight Gayle so I think they'll be knocking on the door, not far off, Bolton produced a superb performance to beat them (1-0 on the opening day) in the last minute.'

• Watch Holloway's analysis on the EFL Highlights Show on Quest every Saturday at 9pm – also available live and on demand at questod.co.uk and via the QuestOD app.