Q&A: City's survival rivals hit back - Premier League Debate

It was VAR to the rescue for the Canaries against Leicester, ruling out Kelechi Iheanacho's goal for handball Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City's survival rivals responded immediately to Daniel Farke's team beating Leicester, leaving plenty to be discussed in our regular Monday lunchtime Canaries debate.

City beat the Foxes 1-0 at Carrow Road on Friday to temporarily cut the gap to safety to four points, thanks to a superb strike from left-back Jamal Lewis.

However, West Ham and Watford jumped out of the relegation zone on Saturday with victories to leave Norwich six points from the safety mark with 10 games remaining.

The Hammers won 3-1 at Southampton and Watford pulled off a shock 3-0 win over champions-elect Liverpool to move above Bournemouth, who earned a creditable 2-2 home draw with Chelsea themselves.

The Cherries sit 18th and tied on 27 points with West Ham and Watford, with Aston Villa left in 19th on 25 points as they were playing in the League Cup final on Sunday, narrowly losing 2-1 to Manchester City at Wembley - with their game in hand being at home to Sheffield United.

Will Josip Drmic start at Spurs for the Canaries? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Will Josip Drmic start at Spurs for the Canaries? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

- The Q&A kicks off at 1pm and will last around 45 minutes and the comments section is open already