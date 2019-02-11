City’s lethal finisher proved so important on derby day to continue his brilliant season

Teemu Pukki fired the Canaries 2-0 up against Ipswich with a clinical finish Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Our latest NCFC player watch followed key man TEEMU PUKKI as the clinical striker made sure the Canaries sealed their derby triumph over Town.

7 – Drops deep to take a pass from Mario Vrancic and sets Jamal Lewis away on the left, eventually Max Aarons and Marco Stiepermann combine well on the right and the Finn gets across his man to meet Aarons’ low cross but turns wide.

12 – Good work to get to Tom Trybull’s pass and finds Vrancic, who switches to the right, eventually Vrancic very nearly squeezes Pukki in behind but Matthew Pennington blocks.

13 – Vrancic lovely long ball, Pennington has to launch himself through the air to head the ball behind with Pukki waiting to pull the trigger behind him.

16 – Alan Judge sends in a deep corner and Pukki stretches but can’t quite reach in the air and Luke Chambers thumps a header over.

19 – Charges across to disrupt Jonas Knudsen as Town enjoy a rare spell of possession.

21 – Cheers as he so nearly robs Pennington and then keeps sprinting to pressure Chambers into a hurried clearance.

Teemu Pukki, right, is congratulated by Marco Stiepermann after scoring his 20th league goal of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Teemu Pukki, right, is congratulated by Marco Stiepermann after scoring his 20th league goal of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

25 – Keeps deflected Vrancic pass alive in the box, Onel Hernandez squeezes a cross over which is taken away from Pukki and Stiepermann thumps a low shot just beyond the far post.

32 – Drops deep to help complete clearance of a corner on the edge of his box but with a clever ball to Stiepermann on the left to start an attack.

36 – Charges back to pressure Judge into putting a pass straight out of play, to cheers.

41 – Pennington again with a crucial interception at full stretch, as Stiepermann almost has the striker clean through.

49 – Closes down keeper Bartosz Bialkowski and the keeper just gets it away in time. Is clattered by Pennington soon after and somehow no foul given, when a yellow card is probably deserved.

50 – Lewis’ lovely pass sets Hernandez clear, inside to Stiepermann and plays Pukki into right channel, Pennington deflects shot behind.

51 – Lewis with a good header to keep an attack alive, Pukki takes the ball off Hernandez and tries to find a gap to shoot but can’t and loses the ball, Tettey fouls and Pukki gets involved in a bit of shoving with Chambers.

52 – Buendia with a nice ball but Pukki under pressure so tries to poke Stiepermann clean through but just too much on the pass.

65 – GOAL – Knudsen misplaces a pass and Buendia threads the Finn through, fires left-footed shot low into bottom-right corner, across outstretched arm of Bialkowski. Had one chance to pull the trigger and he took it.

70 – Trybull sends Stiepermann and Pukki clean through but Chambers saves Town, cutting out Stiepermann’s attempted cross.

73 – DISALLOWED – Stiepermann sends in corner from the right and Christoph Zimmermann flicks towards the far post with his head, Pukki chests in but is just offside, cutting his celebrations short in front of the Barclay.

80 – GOAL – Beaten to the ball by Pennington but Buendia wins back possession, plays Pukki into the box and the striker just beats Bialkowski to prod in his 20th league goal of the season.

87 – Replaced by Jordan Rhodes to a huge standing ovation.

Verdict: Two shots on target, two goals. Pukki is in absolutely lethal form and came so close to becoming just the third player to score a derby hat-trick for City. Has scored his 20 league goals from 34 efforts on target. Work rate was also crucial to keeping Town defenders feeling nervous.

Rating: 8 out of 10