City played with ‘fire in their hearts’ to beat Ipswich, says proud skipper Zimmermann

Christoph Zimmermann, right, tries to calm tempers after Ipswich midfielder Jon Nolan fouls Max Aarons Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Triumphant derby skipper Christoph Zimmermann spoke of his pride at the way his younger team-mates dealt with the physical approach of Ipswich during this afternoon’s 3-0 victory at Carrow Road.

Fiery end to the first half



The big centre-back again wore the armband, with Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley still on the bench, and had to play peace-maker on several occasion during a feisty battle.

Emi Buendia, Marco Stiepermann and Jamal Lewis all needed calming after a succession of poor tackles led to scuffles, as Paul Lambert’s bottom-of-the-table team desperately tried to upset City.

Zimmermann also made two crucial blocks to deny Ellis Harrison when the score was still 1-0, before Teemu Pukki’s double finished the job in the second half, and was named man of the match by Sky Sports following the televised encounter.

“It’s what we knew in advance, of our qualities, about the qualities of Ipswich,” the German defender said. “We knew they wanted to give us a hard fight, they wanted battles and duels especially because we are a young and a not that experienced team.

“But I think the players have done well, coped well in a good game, a great win.”

After being presented with the man of the match award by Pukki after full-time, Zimmermann was asked what Daniel Farke told his Canaries players after the melee which broke out just before half-time and involved players and coaches from both teams, with Lambert and City’s head of performance Chris Domogalla shown red cards.

“More or less the same as before the game, do not get influenced but still have fire on our hearts to play in such a derby because without that you can’t,” he continued, speaking to Sky Sports.

“For that we still kept cool and played our football, so more or less stick to our plan and do not get distracted by everything that happens off the pitch that we cannot influence.”