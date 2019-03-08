Buendia's promotion 'fee' is small price for Norwich City

Getafe have reportedly benefited from Norwich City's promotion as part of the deal which brought Emi Buendia to Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Norwich City's good fortune after their title-winning season has been shared in Spain - as Emi Buendia' former club receive their share of the spoils.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reports in Spain say Getafe, who sold the Argentine to City last summer, have banked a £5m promotion bonus as part of the terms of the deal.

Buendia cost City an estimated £1.5m but even with the extras, it will be seen as a bargain after the 22-year-old's brilliant season in English football.

You may also want to watch:

The bonus report was in the respected Spanish sports daily Marca, which says the boost to Getafe's funds could help fund the final transfer fee due for Nemanja Maksimovic.

Buendia played 37 times for Getafe and last season started 35 games for the Canaries, scoring eight goals, with 13 assists.

Buendia is contracted to City until 2022.