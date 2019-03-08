Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Buendia's promotion 'fee' is small price for Norwich City

PUBLISHED: 10:09 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 09 June 2019

Getafe have reportedly benefited from Norwich City's promotion as part of the deal which brought Emi Buendia to Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Getafe have reportedly benefited from Norwich City's promotion as part of the deal which brought Emi Buendia to Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City's good fortune after their title-winning season has been shared in Spain - as Emi Buendia' former club receive their share of the spoils.

Reports in Spain say Getafe, who sold the Argentine to City last summer, have banked a £5m promotion bonus as part of the terms of the deal.

Buendia cost City an estimated £1.5m but even with the extras, it will be seen as a bargain after the 22-year-old's brilliant season in English football.

You may also want to watch:

The bonus report was in the respected Spanish sports daily Marca, which says the boost to Getafe's funds could help fund the final transfer fee due for Nemanja Maksimovic.

Buendia played 37 times for Getafe and last season started 35 games for the Canaries, scoring eight goals, with 13 assists.

Buendia is contracted to City until 2022.

Most Read

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Heavy rain forecast for Norfolk as Met Office warns of flooding

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

Cyclist injured and traffic delayed following A149 crash

Police have closed the A149 near Ormesby after an accident on the road.

Most Read

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Heavy rain forecast for Norfolk as Met Office warns of flooding

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

Cyclist injured and traffic delayed following A149 crash

Police have closed the A149 near Ormesby after an accident on the road.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

Thirty firefighters battling house blaze - just hours after extinguishing another nearby

Firefighters were called to two separate house fires in the west of the county on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Denise Bradley

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Heavy rain forecast for Norfolk as Met Office warns of flooding

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists