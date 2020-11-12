Video

McLean nets a key spot-kick to send Scots to first tournament since 1998

Kenny McLean netted a decisive penalty to help send Scotland to their first major competition since 1998 with a penalty shoot-out win over Serbia.

City’s midfielder scored the Tartan Army’s fifth penalty before David Marshall saved Aleksander Mitrovic’s spot kick to send them through.

McLean started the game on the bench but replaced Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn in the 83rd minute to play through extra-time before sending the keeper the wrong way to help the Scots record victory.

Steve Clarke’s men took the lead courtesy of a sweet strike from Ryan Christie.

The Celtic man turned well on the edge of the box before sliding the ball past Predrag Rajkovic.

Serbia equalised late on when Luka Jovic headed in unmarked in the dying embers of the game to force it to extra-time.

Leigh Griffiths, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, Oli McBurnie and McLean all scored their penalties before Marshall saved Mitrovic’s spot-kick to book Scotland’s place in the Euro’s.

It was heartbreak for Northern Ireland as they were beaten in stoppage time by Slovakia.

Canaries keeper Michael McGovern was an unused substitute as they lost 2-1 after Michal Duris’ late winner.

Former City loanee Ondrej Duda was deployed as a striker for Slovakia but it was Juraj Kucka who opened the scoring early on.

George Saville’s mistake allowed the midfielder to latch onto the ball before finishing smartly past Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Paddy McNair’s drive down the right saw him gallop past one defender before cutting it back, only for Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar to divert it into his own net at the near post.

A direct pass deflected off Jonny Evans and into the path of Dubris, whose shot squeezed past Peacock-Farrell to send Slovakia to the European Championships next summer.

One thousand supporters where in attendance at Windsor Park as the #LetFansIn campaign continues.

Sebastian Soto was included in the matchday squad for the first time for the US National Team during their friendly 0-0 draw against Wales.

The US face Panama in a friendly fixture next week, a match that Soto, currently on loan to Dutch second division side SC Telstar, is expected to feature in.