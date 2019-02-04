Search

City midfield star nominated for PFA Championship award for January

04 February, 2019 - 12:01
Mario Vrancic has been nominated for the PFA Championship Fans Player of the Month award Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Mario Vrancic has been nominated for the PFA Championship Fans Player of the Month award Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

In-form Norwich City midfielder Mario Vrancic has been nominated for the Professional Footballers’ Association Championship Player of the Month award for January, which now goes to a public vote.

The 29-year-old was a key player as the Canaries won their top-of-the-table clash at Leeds 3-1 on Saturday evening, scoring twice as Norwich reclaimed top spot from the hosts.

Vrancic has five goals and three assists to his name from his last 10 Championship games, earning him a nomination for the monthly PFA award.

The Bosnia & Herzegovina international is nominated alongside Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham, Blackburn keeper David Raya, Brentford duo Rico Henry and Said Benrahma and Hull forward Jarrod Bowen.

Vrancic is also top of the Sky Sports Power Rankings for the first time, which is worked out by awarding points based on 34 different performance statistics and updated weekly, based on the last five league games.

Norwich City midfielder Mario Vrancic has been nominated for the PFA Bristol Street Motors Championship Player of the Month award for January Picture: PFA

The Canaries midfielder is top with 11,133 points, ahead of Benrahma (8,522) and Bowen (7,904), with the next City player being top scorer Teemu Pukki in ninth on 6,309.

INTERVIEW: Mario shining in more ways than one for Norwich City

Vrancic joined Norwich in the summer of 2017 and struggled for consistency in his first campaign but has shaken off missing pre-season and the opening month of this season with a groin injury, with seven goals and six assists from 25 games in all competitions.

• You can cast your vote for the PFA award above, or by clicking here

