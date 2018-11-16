Search

Advanced search

Video

Tampa Tour: ‘All my prayers have been answered’ – City legend Keelan thrilled with Florida reunion

16 November, 2018 - 12:00
Canaries legend Kevin Keelan, right, with goalkeeping coach Ed Wooten, centre, and Aston Oxborough during the open training session in Tampa Picture: Kevin Wiatrowski/Visit Tampa Bay

Canaries legend Kevin Keelan, right, with goalkeeping coach Ed Wooten, centre, and Aston Oxborough during the open training session in Tampa Picture: Kevin Wiatrowski/Visit Tampa Bay

Kevin Wiatrowski/Visit Tampa Bay

He was the main man at Norwich City for 17 years and now Kevin Keelan’s prayers have been answered, after a reunion with the Canaries in the USA.

The legendary goalkeeper made 673 appearances for City between 1963 and 1980, then moved across the pond to play for New England, Jacksonville and the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Keelan was able to meet current Norwich number one Tim Krul and the rest of Daniel Farke’s high-flying squad at the Al Lang Stadium, the home of the Rowdies, during an open training session yesterday.

“The thing that worried me at one stage was, I looked at all these different clubs and they’re all having camps over here and over there, and I wondered when it was going to happen for Norwich City?” Keelan said.

“Low and behold, here we are, I’m here and they suddenly come in and I’m thinking, suddenly all my prayers have been answered somewhere! It’s great.”

City arrived in Florida top of the Championship table and Keelan has his fingers crossed that is where they’ll stay, so that he can watch more of the games involving his beloved former club.

“The big problem here is, in the USA they cover the biggest and the best – although it doesn’t always work out that way – and they only cover the Premier League,” he continued. “So I only see Manchester United and Chelsea, the big names, but once we get back into that you’ll get a lot of people watching Norwich City, which will be right up my street.

“To be with the club that you’ve served for 17 years and played nearly 700 games for, it would be nice to be sat back home and able to watch Norwich.”

Canaries legend Kevin Keelan, centre, with goalkeeping coach Ed Wooten, left, and Aston Oxborough during the open training session in Tampa Picture: Kevin Wiatrowski/Visit Tampa BayCanaries legend Kevin Keelan, centre, with goalkeeping coach Ed Wooten, left, and Aston Oxborough during the open training session in Tampa Picture: Kevin Wiatrowski/Visit Tampa Bay

Now aged 77, Keelan still does three sessions of goalkeeper coaching a week locally in the Tampa Bay area and was able to speak to City’s keeper coach Ed Wooton as well as Krul and young keepers Aston Oxborough and Jon McCracken.

Reflecting on his time with the Rowdies, now based in St Petersburg, he added: “That was when we were in Tampa, at the Raymond James Stadium and I was assistant coach to Gordon Jago when I finished, another Englishman – and funnily enough he’s just followed me and been made an MBE.

“This is home now, a wonderful place, I can’t leave here. My wife and I, our daughter, it’s great.”

Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Tim Krul and Ed Wooten speak to Kevin Keelan Picture: David FreezerNorwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Tim Krul and Ed Wooten speak to Kevin Keelan Picture: David Freezer

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Breaking News Grant Hanley signs Canaries’ contract extension

Grant Hanley has pledged his longer term future to the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Live The Norwich City Debate – Letter from America LIVE

Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Carlton Morris signs a shirt Picture: David Freezer

Armed police seen confronting man in town centre

The town pump at Queen's Square, near where armed police were seen. Photo: Denise Bradley

Tributes follow death of a Norfolk headteacher and lifeboat station founding member

Daniel Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MANDY CORBETT

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: EFL rebels and their threats may be facing a bumpy ride

Michael Bailey
TV money fuels the Premier League - but in the EFL the story is far from the same, and in danger of a major shift. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Ian Clarke: Along Come Norwich (the 2018 edition)

ian clarke
The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Belief creates champions... do City have a date with destiny?

Melissa Rudd
Teemu Pukki - last-gasp hero against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Carrow Road calling! This week’s PinkUn Show #156 with Bailey, Davitt and Van Wijk

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns to discuss all the latest Norwich City issues, this week live from Carrow Road. Watch it live here at pinkun.com

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Time to face facts on Stuart Webber

paddy davitt
Stuart Webber was brought in by Norwich City's board to trigger a sea change at Carrow Road Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read Sport

Video Tampa Tour: ‘We’re enjoying every minute of it’ – Striker is loving life as City enjoy Florida

Jordan Rhodes and Moritz Leitner in action during Norwich City's open training session in Tampa Picture: David Freezer

Updated Norwich City first team coach returns to Germany

New coach Christopher John watches Tom Trybull and Grant Hanley during City's open training session in Florida Picture: David Freezer

Opinion Michael Bailey: EFL rebels and their threats may be facing a bumpy ride

TV money fuels the Premier League - but in the EFL the story is far from the same, and in danger of a major shift. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City international wrap: Composed Jamal Lewis shows his class in Dublin friendly

Seamus Coleman and Jamal Lewis battle for the ball at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA Wire.

Video Tampa Tour: Smells like team spirit to City legend as Florida tour continues

Canaries legends Adam Drury, left, and Grant Holt are helping lead Norwich City's tour of Tampa in their roles as club ambassadors and visited the Tampa Bay Lightning Picture: Keir Magoulas/Visit Tampa Bay
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists