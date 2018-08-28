Opinion

‘Something special brewing’ – City legend among fans delighted by late winner against Bolton

Teemu Pukki roars in delight after firing home City's winner against Bolton

Salvaging another late winner in epic style at Carrow Road really has got Norwich City believing an unexpected promotion push could be possible this season, following today’s 3-2 victory over Bolton.

The Canaries were on their way to a smooth victory over struggling Wanderers when they were 2-0 ahead with an hour played, thanks to goals from Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann.

However, the Trotters muscled their way back into the match to draw level at 2-2, thanks to Sammy Ameobi and then defender Mark Beevers scoring the equaliser in the 83rd minute.

However, just like last month’s dramatic 4-3 epic against Millwall, City’s top scorer was to have the final say – slamming home on the half-volley in the third minute of injury-time to spark memorable celebrations.

With Leeds beating QPR 2-1 at Elland Road it looked like top spot was going to be conceded but Daniel Farke’s team found a way to extend their unbeaten run to nine matches and win a fifth home game on the spin.

It leaves the Canaries six points clear of third-placed Derby ahead of next Saturday’s trip to Bristol City, and nine points clear of seventh-placed Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, with Ipswich losing 2-0 at Stoke, it means Paul Lambert’s team remain rock bottom and fully 32 points adrift of the Norwich as the halfway point of the campaign approaches.

