‘Something special brewing’ – City legend among fans delighted by late winner against Bolton

PUBLISHED: 18:22 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:22 08 December 2018

Teemu Pukki roars in delight after firing home City's winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki roars in delight after firing home City's winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Salvaging another late winner in epic style at Carrow Road really has got Norwich City believing an unexpected promotion push could be possible this season, following today’s 3-2 victory over Bolton.










The Canaries were on their way to a smooth victory over struggling Wanderers when they were 2-0 ahead with an hour played, thanks to goals from Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann.

However, the Trotters muscled their way back into the match to draw level at 2-2, thanks to Sammy Ameobi and then defender Mark Beevers scoring the equaliser in the 83rd minute.

However, just like last month’s dramatic 4-3 epic against Millwall, City’s top scorer was to have the final say – slamming home on the half-volley in the third minute of injury-time to spark memorable celebrations.

With Leeds beating QPR 2-1 at Elland Road it looked like top spot was going to be conceded but Daniel Farke’s team found a way to extend their unbeaten run to nine matches and win a fifth home game on the spin.

It leaves the Canaries six points clear of third-placed Derby ahead of next Saturday’s trip to Bristol City, and nine points clear of seventh-placed Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, with Ipswich losing 2-0 at Stoke, it means Paul Lambert’s team remain rock bottom and fully 32 points adrift of the Norwich as the halfway point of the campaign approaches.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below












'Something special brewing' – City legend among fans delighted by late winner against Bolton

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki roars in delight after firing home City's winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion David Freezer: Home improvements have played crucial role in Farkelife revival for Canaries

David Freezer
Daniel Farke made sure to acknowledge the Carrow Road faithful after victory over Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Robin Sainty: The growing pains have been accepted by Norwich City fans

Robin Sainty
Marco Stiepermann of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/12/2018

Opinion Opposition view: Struggle for goals has left Bolton in big trouble

David Freezer
Ben Alnwick has been keeping Norwich City loan player Remi Matthews out of the Bolton side Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Spud Thornhill: Take a tip and go for my Norwich City bet

David Thornhill
Alex Tettey - proof of Norwich City's high fitness levels Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

