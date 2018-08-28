Search

City left-back extends League One loan deal until end of the season

PUBLISHED: 16:15 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 03 January 2019

James Husband in FA Cup action for Fleetwood against Guiseley earlier this season Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

James Husband in FA Cup action for Fleetwood against Guiseley earlier this season Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Fleetwood have extended the loan of Norwich City left-back James Husband until the end of the season.

James Husband started City's 2-2 draw at Birmingham on the opening day of this season, before joining Fleetwood on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The 25-year-old has made 16 appearances for the League One side, managed by former Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton, since joining in August.

His loan deal has been extended for the remainder of the campaign, ensuring he is available for the Cod Army’s FA Cup third round tie against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The former Doncaster, Fulham and Middlesbrough defender has featured regularly for Fleetwood but has seen his spell disrupted by illness and minor injuries.

He played all of a 0-0 draw at Shrewsbury on Saturday which leaves Barton’s team in 11th place in the table, 11 points adrift of the play-off places.

Husband was signed from Boro in the summer of 2017 in a deal reportedly worth £500,000, potentially rising to £1m, and made 18 Championship appearances during the first campaign of head coach Daniel Farke.

He did play the opening game of this season for the Canaries as well but was taken off after an hour of a 2-2 draw at Birmingham. His contract is due to expire in the summer of 2020.

