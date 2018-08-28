Search

‘They deserve our patience and enthusiasm’ – City fans try to keep calm about dramatic defeat to Derby

PUBLISHED: 18:29 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:30 29 December 2018

Tim Krul and Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich complain to referee David Webb after Jack Marriott scored Derby's late winner at Carrow Road Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City have been the kings of late drama in the Championship but supporters are urging calm after the Canaries were given a taste of their own medicine by Derby County.










Daniel Farke’s team suffered just a second defeat in 20 league matches as they were beaten 4-3 by the Rams at Carrow Road, throwing away a 2-0 lead after 31 minutes.

Goals from Ben Godfrey and Teemu Pukki were cancelled out by Chelsea loanees Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount before half-time, only for Pukki to reclaim the lead in the 81st minute.

A 10-minute delay followed due to a floodlight failure and the visitors regrouped to grab victory with late goals from Florian Jozefzoon and Jack Marriott.

It was a disappointing finish but with leaders Leeds surprisingly beaten 2-0 at home by Hull and West Brom held to a 1-1 home draw by Sheffield Wednesday, City remain second going into 2019.

They still trail Leeds by three points and are two points clear of the Baggies, setting up an exciting promotion race during the second half of the season.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below









