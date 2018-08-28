Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Opinion

‘We have bigger fish to fry this year’ – City fans see the positive side of FA Cup defeat to Portsmouth

PUBLISHED: 20:33 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:40 05 January 2019

Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Jordan Rhodes of Norwich look dejected after their side concedes its 1st goal during the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Jordan Rhodes of Norwich look dejected after their side concedes its 1st goal during the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

The disappointment of an injury-time defeat to League One side Portsmouth has quickly ebbed away for Norwich City fans, after a the threat of an unwanted midweek replay had loomed large at Carrow Road.










Daniel Farke’s much-changed team played the majority of the match with 10 men thanks to a red card for captain Grant Hanley in just the 15th minute.

However it was still 0-0 in injury-time as neither team could break the deadlock, only for Pompey to break away and win it in the fifth minute of added time through Aston Villa loanee Andre Green.

It meant a third round exit for the sixth successive season for the Canaries, who haven’t won a Carrow Road tie in the competition for eight years now, since beating Burnley 4-1 in 2011.

While a win would have been preferable, heading to the south coast for a midweek replay was the last thing City wanted, sitting second in the Championship table and with game against promotion rivals approaching.

It could now lead to a welcome rest weekend on Saturday, January 26, if Sheffield United beat non-league Barnet at home tomorrow – causing the postponement of the third-placed Blades’ trip to Carrow Road on that date.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below















Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Daniel Farke disputs Grant Hanley red card decision in City’s 1-0 FA Cup exit to Portsmouth

Daniel Farke felt Grant Hanley's red card was a harsh decision in his side's FA Cup defeat Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from 10-man Norwich City’s last-gasp 1-0 FA Cup defeat against Portsmouth

Grant Hanley got his marching orders after 15 minutes against Portsmouth for upending Ronan Curtis Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

League One leaders Pompey pull off injury-time upset to knock Norwich out of FA Cup

Jordan Rhodes of Norwich has a shot on goal during the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich pub closes despite team’s offer to keep it open

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Hanley facing one-match ban as City’s long run without a red card comes to an end

Grant Hanley of Norwich is sent off by Referee Darren Bond during the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists