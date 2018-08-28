Opinion

‘Huge credit to Daniel Farke. Loving the ride’ – City fans relishing table-topping form

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Top of the league and loving it – Norwich City fans are savouring the feeling of flying high as the Championship’s form team.

The Canaries won their sixth match on the spin thanks to an excellent 4-1 victory at Swansea this afternoon, making mincemeat of a club fresh from seven seasons in the Premier League with some more exciting attacking play.

It was a third consecutive match in which Daniel Farke’s buzzing team scored four goals, building on a 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday and a 4-3 home triumph over Millwall ahead of the international break.

The success in South Wales left the Canaries three points clear of second-placed Leeds ahead of the day’s late kick-off, when Middlesbrough could reduce that lead to two games with a win at Brentford.

City are straight back into action on Tuesday night with another away trip, taking on lowly Hull, who lost 2-0 at home to Nottingham Forest to remain second from bottom.

