City duo included on shortlists for monthly Championship awards again

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke, left, and striker Teemu Pukki have been nomated for the Championship's November awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

The award nominations keep rolling in for Norwich City, with Daniel Farke and Teemu Pukki again put forward for the Championship’s monthly gongs.

Canaries head coach Farke is nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award for November after his team rose to the top of the table with three wins and a draw.

The victories were all comprehensive – becoming the first City side to score four goals in three successive matches for the first time since 1933 – and with the 0-0 draw at Hull a third away game of the month, the German was clearly going to make the shortlist.

Similarly for Finland international Pukki, who scored a brace in both the 4-0 romp at Sheffield Wednesday and the epic 4-3 home triumph over Millwall, before racking up his fifth for the month with the crucial final goal during the second half of a 4-1 success at Swansea.

The summer signing from Brondby was also nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for September but was pipped by West Brom striker Dwight Gayle.

City boss Farke was also in the running for the September manager, which was claimed by West Brom manager Darren Moore.

Canaries centre-back Timm Klose was nominated for the player award for October but also missed out, with Birmingham forward Lukas Jutkiewicz claiming that gong.

But now Farke and Pukki have repeated their September nominations for November, as the Canaries continued their fabulous form, which stretched to 11 wins in 14 league games with victory over Rotherham on Saturday.

The winners of both awards are due to be announced on Friday, with Farke competing with Baggies boss Moore again, as well as Dean Smith of Aston Villa and Norfolk-born Rotherham chief Paul Warne.

Pukki has competition from Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley, Middlesbrough keeper Darren Randolph and Villa striker Tammy Abraham.

Emi Buendia and Pukki had already been nominated for the PFA Bristol Street Motors Championship Player of the Month for November, which was put to a public vote online, with Leeds playmaker Pablo Hernandez announced as the winner yesterday.