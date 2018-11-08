Search

City defender’s fine season continues with award nomination

08 November, 2018 - 06:00
Timm Klose has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for October Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Timm Klose’s fine form for Norwich City has been recognised with a nomination for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award.

The defender’s influential October displays have earned him a place on the shortlist for the award, having scored three goals during five league games last month.

That began with a 1-1 draw at Derby, in which the Switzerland international had headed the Canaries in front midway through the second half. That was followed by a 1-0 home defeat to Stoke in which Klose’s unfortunate own goal was responsible for the only defeat in the current run of eight wins in 10 Championship games.

Those dropped points have seen Daniel Farke miss out on a second successive nomination for the Manager of the Month award but Millwall boss Neil Harris – who brings his team to Carrow Road on Saturday – is on that shortlist.

Harris is competing with Steve McClaren of QPR, Derby boss Frank Lampard and Birmingham manager Garry Monk for the gong.

The winner of both will be announced tomorrow morning, with Klose facing competition from Birmingham forward Lucas Jutkiewicz, Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley and Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp.

The City captain's nomination states: "The lynchpin of a Norwich defence which conceded just four goals in five games, the Swiss defender made a difference in the other box, too. He scored three goals from corners, two of them powerful headers, and had an assist against Brentford."

MORE: He was Klose to leaving Norwich City – now it’s all Farke-love for Timm

Klose scored both the goals in the 2-1 win at Forest, skippered City to their 2-1 home win over Aston Villa and lofted a wonderful ball forward for Emi Buendia’s winning goal against Brentford.

He also reached the landmark of 100 games for the Canaries during the Villa victory, as the January 2016 signing from Wolfsburg’s excellent campaign continued.

He has reclaimed his place in the Switzerland set up but is out of contract at the end of this season, leaving supporters concerned that the 30-year-old could leave, with Bundesliga side Hannover strongly linked this summer.

Klose was also nominated for the PFA Bristol Street Motors Fans’ Player of the Month for October but that has been won by Lolley with 36pc of a public vote, with Sharp second on 23pc and City’s centre-back third on 19pc.

DAVID HANNANT: Two marquee signings City need to make as soon as possible

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, League Managers’ Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet EFL trader Mikey Mumford.

Here are the nominations in full...

Lucas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) – striker

In the form of his Championship life, the striker demonstrated his prowess in the air with three towering headers among his five goals, which included a hat-trick against Rotherham. Also set up his side’s winning goal at Stoke.

Timm Klose (Norwich City) – defender

The lynchpin of a Norwich defence which conceded just four goals in five games, the Swiss defender made a difference in the other box, too. He scored three goals from corners, two of them powerful headers, and had an assist against Brentford.”

Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) – midfielder

A one-man shooting gallery in October. His three goals all found the net in a hurry – a low shot from distance against Millwall, a rapier-like strike at Middlesbrough, where he also contributed an assist, and another unerring effort at Bolton.

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) – striker

Still living up to his name. Averaged a goal every 65 minutes in October with two predatory strikes against Blackburn and his first hat-trick for Sheffield United in 10 years against Wigan to take his side top of the Championship.

