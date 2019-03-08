Search

'He has our full support' - City chief reasserts backing for Farke amid Premier League downturn

PUBLISHED: 12:12 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 12 November 2019

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach daniel Farke with the Championship trophy at Villa Park in May Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Sporting director Stuart Webber has reaffirmed his faith in head coach Daniel Farke, following a disappointing downturn in Norwich City's Premier League prospects.

Six defeats in the last seven games, during which just two goals have been scored, has left the Canaries bottom of the table after 12 matches of the season.

Yet there are few calls for Farke to be dismissed, with supporters aware that last season's promotion had defied expectations and that the start to this campaign was damaged by a defensive injury crisis.

"We brought him here because we had massive faith in him," Webber told Sky Sports, explaining the club's tight finances.

"The head coach at this club cannot be judged solely on results. It would be a contradiction to say, 'you must stay up but we are spending this amount'.

"Whereas if we had spent £150million then to be honest, yes, the only objective is to stay up. It is not fair we judge him on that solely.

"He needs support in that area but it is also about how we play, developing young players, being open-minded in the transfer market. He has our full support and he believes in what we do."

Both Webber and Farke talked about their hopes to establish the club in the Premier League when they signed new contracts this year - but also warned fans just how difficult they expected that mission to be in the wake of last season's Championship title triumph.

"This was always going to be a challenge for us," Webber continued, speaking ahead of Friday evening's 2-0 home loss to Watford. "We made a conscious decision not to go and spend, to invest in the training ground and kill off those demons from before.

"This season is going to be very hard but all we want is not to have any regrets at the end of it. That is key for us. We don't have any massive expectations.

"Our aim is to become established in the Premier League. Whether that is by going down and coming back then it might be the case. We don't want that to happen. Our aim is to be a top 25 club in the country. That won't change, whether this season goes to plan or not. We will keep the strategy and keep working hard."

