Search

Advanced search

‘It was his desire to play and I totally agreed’ – City captain ready to return against former club Blackburn

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:03 21 December 2018

Canaries captain Grant Hanley takes on instructions from head coach Daniel Farke during last week's draw at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries captain Grant Hanley takes on instructions from head coach Daniel Farke during last week's draw at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Canaries captain Grant Hanley made the decision to play another under-23 game to ensure he was fit enough for tomorrow’s battle with his old club Blackburn, with the full backing of his head coach.

The Scotland international defender returned from three months out with a thigh injury during last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Bristol City, replacing the unwell Christoph Zimmermann for the final 30 minutes.

Hanley followed that with a full 90 minutes during a 1-1 draw with Sunderland U23s at Colney on Monday night to shake off any remaining rust.

“This game was important and this was a tough game for him, to be honest, but we got the feeling that it helps a bit in his way of really being back in shape,” City boss Daniel Farke said.

“It was also his desire to play because he is an experienced player and he got the feeling what is more important, proper training or an under-23 game? It was his desire to play and I totally agreed that it was a good decision.”

TEAM NEWS: Klose ruled out but Leitner fully fit ahead of City’s trip to Blackburn

With the flu bug which had affected Zimmermann and others in the City squad now cleared up, the Scot is back in contention for a start, with Timm Klose missing the trip to Lancashire having returned to training in recent days after a knee problem.

“I think in general after a big injury it’s not that after 30 minutes in the first team you are totally back in business and totally back in shape,” Farke added of Hanley, who made 200 appearances for Rovers.

“Especially in the centre-back role it’s quite important to have a few games. With a striker you can bring them in sometimes after an injury and it’s not so important if he loses three or four balls but he can do something magic with one goal, and you take a risk.

“But as a centre-back it’s important that you play without any mistakes because each and every mistake, a bit like a goalkeeper, can be punished.

“Grant was not only out for three months with the injury but also nearly the whole of pre-season, so we got the feeling that every game is important for him. He has now had a few games with the under-23s and also 30 minutes with the first team, I think he looked pretty sharp.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

New restaurant rated best in Norwich on TripAdvisor

Dhaba At 15 is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Residents in ‘very quiet area’ shocked by discovery of man’s body in river

Suffolk Police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, and forensics vans on scene in Riverside Way in Brandon. Picture: Conor Matchett

Flytipper fined £2,229 after ‘an expensive mistake’

A flytipper was fined £2,229 after pleading guilty in Kings Lynn Magistrates court this week. Picture: The Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists