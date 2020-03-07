Ex-Canaries star to speak at special event in Norwich

Norwich City fans will have the chance to chat with a former Canaries striker and England international at a special event due to take in the city.

Chris Sutton played 92 games for the Yellows, scoring 33 goals, before moving on to win the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers.

The retired forward, who turns 47 on Tuesday, is now most often recognised for his role as an outspoken pundit for BT Sport and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Ahead of the launch of his new book, 'You're Better Than That!', Sutton will share stories from his time as a player and his thoughts on the modern game at two special shows, set to take place in Norwich and Blackburn, in conversation with BBC presenter Carl Jones.

Attendees are promised a "disarmingly direct evening" as Sutton - who left City to join Blackburn Rovers in 1994 for £5million, a British transfer record-shattering deal - comments on football's ills and talks about his new book.

His book outlines 25 aspects of the modern game that he believes need fixing, and will be speaking his mind on some of these subjects at the shows.

Diving players, abusive fans and money-grabbing agents are all set to be on the agenda, along with many other aspects of the game that irritate not just him, but also many football fans across the country and beyond.

The controversial VAR system is also set to be in his sights - the new technology has drawn widespread criticism in its debut Premier League season after a string of controversial decisions and ultra-tight offside calls that many claim are having a detrimental effect on the sport.

Norwich City have been one of the worst affected clubs this season by VAR, with seven overturned calls going against the Canaries so far this season, compared to just two in their favour.

Sutton said: "Football is our game, the game we all adore. As a player and pundit I've seen and experienced plenty of the good, the bad and the ugly. Let's face facts - there's plenty of the bad and ugly.

"Our game can be so much better, and I'll tell you how - ruffling a few feathers along the way in search for the whole, unvarnished truth.

"This is my quest to right football of its wrongs."

- Chris Sutton will appear at Norwich Arts Centre (NAC) on Wednesday, June 10. For full details, visit the NAC's website.