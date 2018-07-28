‘Our mood was like we are the favourite for the title’ – Farke felt Canaries deserved to be grounded by Addicks

Published: 5:57 PM July 28, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Daniel Farke was pleased to see his team 'brought back down to earth' by a 1-0 defeat at lower-level Charlton in their final friendly of pre-season.

The Canaries put in a sloppy display in the first half at The Valley and were fortunate to still be level at half-time, prompting three substitutions at the break, with Felix Passlack, James Husband and Moritz Leitner all taken off.

The Addicks took the lead in the 59th minute through a deflected shot from Jake Forster-Caskey which came off Grant Hanley and wrong-footed Tim Krul – but the Canaries were much better in the second half and fellow substitutes Todd Cantwell, Ben Godfrey and Christoph Zimmermann all went close to an equaliser.

'When you are there with a good lesson then you are not too concerned in pre-season as a coach because it helps to focus us on the first game,' City's head coach said.

'I got the feeling in recent days that our mood was a little bit too good. We got a lot of praise for our pre-season and our brilliant signings, a lot of guys are a good fit, all the strikers are scoring, our new kits are beautiful and right now our mood was like we are the favourite for the title and it is sometimes good to come back down to earth.

You may also want to watch:

'So today was a good lesson to learn because I don't think we deserved to lose this game after 90 minutes but, anyhow, I think we deserved this result because we were not there in the first half with our heads and our hearts on the pitch and to be honest I don't like excuses.

'Yes it's pre-season, yes, we had two hard sessions yesterday and today was a pretty long journey because we came in pretty late after there was an accident (on the roads) but I don't want to hear any excuses.'

REPORT: Charlton 1 Norwich City 0 – Canaries complete pre-season with a defeat

City had won 3-1 at another League One side, Luton Town, in midweek, but defeat to the Addicks left them with five wins, two defeats and a draw from their eight pre-season game.

The real action gets under way next Saturday as the Canaries begin their Championship campaign away to Birmingham City.

'The second half was much better but if you start like this then you don't deserve it,' Farke continued. 'The goal was out of nothing, it was a two-time deflected strike and their goalkeeper was there with some unbelievable saves and denied all our chances.

'For that we lost the game and to be honest, I was pretty angry with the first half but I'm not too concerned or too unhappy with this result because mostly you learn the most out of losses so I think we have to learn from this game.'