Carrow Road set for full houses again with distancing rules lifted

Daniel Moxon

Published: 6:17 PM July 5, 2021   
Norwich City fans enjoyed a famous 3-2 Premier League win over Manchester City Picture: Paul Chester

Scenes like this at Carrow Road might be back for the new Premier League season, with supporters set to be allowed back in. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The prime minister's "living with Covid" announcement on Monday evening came with especially good news for football fans, who got the news they were waiting for.

Boris Johnson confirmed in a press conference that rules around social distancing and face coverings would end, and left to people to make their own decisions on what precautions they wish to take against Covid-19.

He said: "We will remove all legal limits on the numbers meeting indoors and outdoors.

"We will lift the limit on the numbers of people attending concerts, the theatre and sports events."

This means, as it stands, football stadiums will be able to welcome capacity crowds back in time for the start of the new season in August.

Neither the Premier League nor The FA have yet issued an official statement or confirmed plans, but there will be no government rules preventing full stadiums after July 19.

A spokesperson for Norwich City said the club is waiting for guidance from the Premier League before setting any plans in stone.

The last time a capacity crowd was able to attend a game at Carrow Road was on February 28 of last year – a memorable 1-0 victory over Leicester City.

Premier League clubs were able to welcome up to 10,000 fans back for their final home games of the 2020/21 season, but the Canaries missed out as they were in the Championship.

City kick off their latest Premier League adventure by welcoming Liverpool to Carrow Road on Saturday, August 14 – hopefully in front of a sea of yellow and green in the stands.

