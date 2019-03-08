Search

Carrow Road bosses say fans can be '12th man' in final push for promotion

PUBLISHED: 09:35 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 26 April 2019

Norwich City fans will be hoping promotion will be secured at Saturday's final Carrow Road home game against Blackburn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Matthew Usher Photography

Norwich City’s passionate supporters can be the ‘12th man’ and help spark a promotion party in the final home game of the season, say bosses at Carrow Road.

Ben Kensell, Norwich City's chief operating officer. Picture: Michael BaileyBen Kensell, Norwich City's chief operating officer. Picture: Michael Bailey

A point in Saturday night's crunch clash against Blackburn Rovers will be enough to guarantee the Canaries return to the Premier League.

But it could be even better, as a win would secure the Championship title - if Sheffield United were to fail to beat Norwich's relegated rivals Ipswich in the early kick-off.

And Ben Kensell, chief operating officer at Carrow Road, said the support of the Carrow Road crowd could be crucial in getting Daniel Farke's side over the line.

He said: “To take 2,900 to Stoke and to have just over 6,000 here for the beam back was amazing, but the fans have been incredible all season. Just look at Wigan, with the yellow wall.

“The supporters have been the 12th man and they can be again on Saturday.

“I genuinely believe that all the late drama we've had is not coincidence, but is down to the atmosphere at Carrow Road.

“That One City Strong message is what we are all about as a club.

“The players, the staff, the fans have all bought into that this season.”

Norwich City have not sealed promotion on home turf since 1960, when a 4-3 victory over Southend sealed a promotion to the second tier.

And Mr Kensell said: “It would be great to do it in front of our own fans.”

An extra 600 tickets were made available to City fans after Blackburn returned part of their away ticket allocation.

They were quickly snapped up and Mr Kensell said it would all help make for a memorable night.

He said: “This will be a very partisan atmosphere, with very few Blackburn Rovers supporters.”

Groups such as Along Come Norwich and Barclay End Norwich have encouraged a more united fan culture among City supporters this season.

And Mr Kensell said: “The commitment was always there, but I think the sense of togetherness and the momentum has grown as the season has gone on.

“The buoyancy and the positive vibes in the stadium does make a difference and I think we'll feel the benefit again on Saturday.”

