STARTING XIs: Cantwell starts for City but Hernandez is back on the bench for Bolton battle

08 December, 2018 - 14:13
Todd Cantwell retains his Canaries starting place against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Todd Cantwell retains his Canaries starting place against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Flourishing academy product Todd Cantwell has retained his starting place as Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke names an unchanged team for this afternoon’s Carrow Road clash with Bolton.

Cantwell, fresh from scoring his first City goal last weekend, retains his place on the left of an attacking midfield three but Onel Hernandez is fit enough for a place on the bench after shaking off a hamstring injury.

Mario Vrancic continues in central midfield alongside Alex Tettey, with Moritz Leitner still unavailable due to a calf problem, and the settled back five remains the same.

The Canaries go into the game in fine form, looking to extend an eight-match unbeaten run and to continue excellent a winning streak at home.

Beating Rotherham 3-1 at Carrow Road last weekend was a fourth win on the spin at home, for the first time during Farke’s reign, and a remarkable 11th victory in 14 league games.

City go into the game knowing they cannot slip out of the top two today, following West Brom’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa last night. They sit a point clear of nearest rivals Leeds, who host QPR today.

Bolton arrive in Norfolk in terrible form, sitting second from bottom in the table after just one win in their last 16 games, beating Derby 1-0 at home in early October.

Opposition view: Struggle for goals has left Bolton in big trouble

The Trotters are also without two players currently on loan from Norwich, with winger Yanic Wildschut due to stay with Wanderers for the season and keeper Remi Matthews to have his move made permanent when the January transfer window opens.

Phil Parkinson’s side avoided relegation by two points last season, despite coming up from League One with a transfer embargo but have been blighted by further financial issues this season, with the PFA having to step in this week to ensure player wages were paid.

The visitors are also unchanged, from their 1-1 home derby draw with Wigan last week, but bring former Norwich midfielder Gary O’Neil and Lloyd Dyer onto their bench, with Ben Williams replacing Matthews as the back-up keeper.

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis; Tettey (C), Vrancic; Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Trybull, Marshall, Hernandez, Rhodes, Srbeny

Bolton: Alnwick (C); Olkowski, Hobbs, Beevers, Taylor; Williams, Lowe; Ameobi, Noone, Buckley; Doidge. Subs: Williams (GK), Wheater, Vela, Dyer, Wilson, Magennis, O’Neil

Referee: Scott Duncan (Northumberland)

• You can follow all the updates from Carrow Road in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

Live MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Bolton – Canaries aim to pile it on the Trotters

Norwich City aim to maintain their relentless form when struggling Bolton Wanderers visit the Championship leaders at Carrow Road.

Live

