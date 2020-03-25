Search

WATCH: City star Cantwell faces Stevenage in global Fifa tournament

PUBLISHED: 18:45 25 March 2020

Todd Cantwell faces Stevenage in round two of the Fifa QuaranTeam Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell faces Stevenage in round two of the Fifa QuaranTeam Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Todd Cantwell faces Stevenage in the second round of the Fifa QuaranTeam competition tonight (7PM), with the midfielder looking to win virtual silverware with Norwich City and you can watch along live.

The 22-year-old is the Canaries representative for the competition, and he began the tournament with an impressive 2-1 victory over Fleetwood Town in the first round.

Ondrej Duda bagged the opening goal before Barrie McKay levelled for the hosts. Cantwell’s in-game character then assisted Teemu Pukki, with the Finn converting to secure the victory for City.

The competition, devised by League Two side Leyton Orient, is raising money for three charitable causes, including helping EFL teams with their cash-flow problems caused by the coronavirus suspension.

25% of the donations received will be split between the EFL’s primary charity partner, MIND and the World Health Organisations Covid-19 response fundraiser.

Can Cantwell record another win for City in the Fifa QuaranTeam competition? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdCan Cantwell record another win for City in the Fifa QuaranTeam competition? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Clubs involved were asked to pick a representative, with Cantwell tasked with ensuring City have a virtual cup run that replicates their FA Cup run.

His opponent will be Stevenage supporter Patrick Moran, with a place in the round of 32 at stake.

After overcoming the challenge of Blackpool player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 3-1 in the First Round on Sunday, Stevenage will hope to progress in the tournament against Premier League talent.

Initially, 128 teams entered the competition from all corners of the globe but, thus far, City’s fixtures have seen them face domestic rivals.

Both sides will be altered to an 85 overall rating to provide a level-playing field, while the game will constitute of two 6 minute halves.

- You can watch the action LIVE above and see if Todd can put City in the hat for the next round!

