'Dave is looking down on us and laughing his head off' - Go, go, go in Canary Ball Rally fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 13:09 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 09 October 2019

Team U Pukki members Lorraine Taylor, Anita Byrne, Dave Colman and Ian Milton during the Canary Ball Rally Picture: Ian Mitton

Team U Pukki members Lorraine Taylor, Anita Byrne, Dave Colman and Ian Milton during the Canary Ball Rally Picture: Ian Mitton

Ian Mitton

Almost 30 years ago Norwich City embarked on an unforgettable journey across Europe, returning conquerors of Bayern Munich.

Team U Pukki preparing to set off on the Canary Ball Rally. Picture: Ian MittonTeam U Pukki preparing to set off on the Canary Ball Rally. Picture: Ian Mitton

Now, the path of the club's historic UEFA Cup run is being traced by more than a dozen cars filled with Canaries fans in support of the Community Sport Foundation's Nest appeal.

Shortly after 7am on Wednesday morning it was go, go, go for the Canary Ball Rally, which has seen 17 cars set off from The Nest on a trip around Europe, visiting Arnheim, Munich and Milan - just as Mike Walker's team did in 1993.

And for one team in particular, 'Team U Pukki' the trip is that extra bit poignant - as it is in the memory of popular City fan David Powell, who died in a car accident on the Northern Distributor Road earlier this year.

Lorraine Taylor, one of the team members, said: "He almost bullied us into doing it, so we were determined to carry through with it.

Team U Pukki members with David Powell. Picture: Team U PukkiTeam U Pukki members with David Powell. Picture: Team U Pukki

"It is certainly a lot quieter in the car than it would have been if he was here, but he was very much the driving force behind the team, so it is nice for us to honour him in this way."

The team, which also includes Anita Byrne, Dave Colman and Ian Mitton, has already raised more than £5,500 for the Build The Nest Project.

Driving a vehicle sponsored by Thurlow Nunn with Mr Powell's name emblazoned across it, the group hit its first obstacle on the five day challenge in the shape of heavy queueing along the M20 on their way to the Channel.

Mr Mitton added: "I think Dave is looking down on us and laughing his head off."

All funds raised from the rally will go towards the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, as it looks to work towards its next fundraising goal in the development of the former Anglian Water site in Horsford.

To sponsor Team U Pukki, visit the team's Virgin Money page.

Return to this newspaper's website at 6pm this evening for the latest development of Build The Nest Project.

