City ace reveals big ambition

Simon Power is making waves in Holland

Norwich City starlet Simon Power aims to be a trailblazer in a Dutch loan spell he hopes leads to the Canaries’ first team.

Power made headlines with a goal for Dordrecht on his first start against Ajax’s second string during last week’s 3-3 draw in the Dutch second tier.

The 20-year-old is following a similar path as Todd Cantwell, who impressed at the same level last season, before establishing himself in Daniel Farke’s Championship promotion-chasing squad.

“I set myself milestones, my first was to get into the team at Dordrecht,” said Power. “If I can do well here I want to be in the Ireland Under-21s, there is no better feeling than to play for your country, hopefully I can impress Stephen Kenny.

“And long term the aim is to get into the side at Norwich and the experience here can only benefit me.”

Power penned a new Carrow Road deal prior to moving to Holland for the rest of this season and admits it was the perfect next step in his career.

“You don’t see any Irish lads abroad apart from England, I am in shock to be the only Irish-born footballer playing in Europe,” he said, speaking to The Herald. “So many lads at the big clubs in England get sent out on loan to the lower leagues or Scotland but no one comes to the continent, so this is strange - but this move was perfect for me.”

The flying winger is confident he will return to Norwich a better player.

“The main difference is the technique, Dutch players are just a level above Irish or English players,” he said. “When I came over all the lads in the Dordrecht squad were amazed at my physique as they don’t do gym work as often as we do in Ireland or England, the Dutch are purely football.

“I was speaking to one of my team-mates, he said he was training six times a week when he was nine years old.

“I was gobsmacked; when I was that age I trained no more than twice a week.

“I remember Damien Duff saying that Irish lads don’t train enough and he’s dead right, we don’t play football enough and we need to bring more of that into our game.

“I know they are technically good here and that’s a side of my game I want to work on, I have only been here for four weeks and I have already improved.”